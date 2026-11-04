After The Haze Is Gone, Malaysians Hit With Monsoon Season Floods

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The next time you hear someone saying “Ah Malaysia’s weather is so lovely, it’s warm, sunny and pleasant”, tell them they’re only half right.

After suffering nearly a quarter of a year of haze brought upon by man-made forest and peat fires from across the sea since August 2026, the end of the ordeal in early November marked the beginning of the northeast monsoon season which brings heavy rain, thunderstorms, and all-around miserable wet weather all across the Malaysian Peninsula.

We all know what comes with heavy precipitation: flash floods, strong winds, falling trees, and many traffic accidents as well as damage to properties, private or otherwise.

Flash floods hit parts of Klang Valley yesterday, disrupting morning traffic

The annual monsoon season has already begun throwing challenges to Malaysians’ daily routines.

Shah Alam was hit by flash floods early this morning (4 November) before the sun was up.

Social media was flooded (pun intended) with photos and videos of the situation: major roads submerged in flood water that stayed inundated until sunrise, disrupting the morning rush.

Threads user @nazriahm.ad, reported from Shah Alam’s Section 13 with videos of a highway that was closed due to heavy flooding. Based on his post, some lorries and other heavy vehicles were stuck on said highway.

Meanwhile, user @fkrishmi shared the Shah Alam flood situation after sunrise. A section of highway could be seen still underwater, and a massive traffic jam had built up from motorists being unable to continue their journey.

Roads in Bukit Jelutong also disappeared under brown flood water, as shown by Threads user @joshawang73.

The situation looked dire as cars were seen half-submerged in flood water, with no visible dry land nearby.

A bridge collapsed, a walkway became a torrential river

On Tuesday afternoon (3 November), photos and videos of a collapsed bridge in Sungai Buloh went viral on social media.

According to the New Straits Times, the structural failure was caused by heavy continuous rain, cutting off the main road connecting Kampung Kubu Gajah and Paya Jaras Hilir.

The collapse left a large section of the road severely damaged, with photographs showing the asphalt surface torn apart and parts of the road having fallen into the riverbank below.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian walkway in Kerinchi made news headlines on 28 October after a video of it flooded with fast-moving water circulated on social media.

TikTok user @wanderizz1, who shared the video, speculated that the flooded walkway might have been caused by a blocked drain.

Monsoon floods hit Malaysia pretty hard in 2025

Last year, massive flood events nationwide caused thousands of Malaysians to be evacuated from their homes.

Some were even stranded in southern Thailand, unable to come home due to heavy rain and dangerous road conditions.

Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu were the hardest hit states, with more than 2,000 evacuated to temporary relief homes.

Floods in Perak also displaced more than 2,000 Malaysians in October 2025, forcing them to move into 22 temporary relief shelters.

READ MORE: Monsoon Floods Hit Malaysia, Thousands Evacuated, Some Stranded In Thailand

READ MORE: Heavy Downpour Causes Flash Floods Around Selangor, Four Areas Affected

READ MORE: Flood In Perak Caused Over 2k People To Evacuate, Some Road Closures On Highways

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