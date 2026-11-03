TuJu Is Back, But Its Navigation Solution Is To Send Users To Google Maps

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TuJu has returned to service, but its latest comeback comes with an unexpected workaround: instead of providing navigation itself, the government-backed app now redirects users to Google Maps.

According to Malaysiakini, the change, which reflected in an update available as of Oct 30, means motorists who select the navigation function are taken to Google Maps, including when looking for directions to highway rest areas.

The development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the app following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s earlier call for Malaysians to use TuJu as an alternative navigation platform.

READ MORE: Waze Off, TuJu On: PM Sends Motorists Down a Different Road Over Israeli Law Fears

READ MORE: TuJu Disappointing? Use Other Apps, Says Gobind

There is also an ironic twist. Google Maps reportedly incorporates certain traffic information, including road closures and incidents, from Waze — another Google-owned navigation service that has come under government criticism because of its Israeli origins.

However, TuJu and Google Maps do not appear to share an integrated system. This leaves users who want to access TuJu’s traffic camera features having to move between the two applications while travelling.

TuJu’s traffic information section offers little additional functionality, as it currently displays Facebook updates published by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

The app’s latest arrangement has also drawn attention to questions surrounding its development and capabilities.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said ministry officials and LLM representatives had been called to brief a Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on matters concerning TuJu, with the proceedings expected to take place sometime this week.

Asked whether the app developer, Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd, had also been summoned, Nanta said: “I don’t know if the proceeding will involve the company as well, but the PSSC has summoned the ministry on issues related to TuJu.”

He was responding to questions on whether the Works Ministry had called in the relevant parties to explain concerns surrounding the application.

READ MORE: Zero Revenue, Years Of LLM Ties: Who Built TuJu?

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