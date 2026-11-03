Terengganu Woman, 62, Robbed Of Gold Bracelet While Walking To Dawn Prayers
A 62-year-old woman was punched and robbed of her gold bracelet while walking to a mosque in Kampung Sura, Dungun, at 5.35 am on Sunday (1 Nov). She suffered minor injuries to her cheek and lips. Police are tracking the suspect, who fled on a blue motorcycle.
Credit: Eshvar/TRP & Magnific
In Brief
- A 62-year-old woman was punched twice and robbed of her gold bracelet while walking to dawn prayers in Dungun, Terengganu.
- The suspect fled on a blue motorcycle after snatching the bracelet, leaving the victim with minor injuries to her cheek and lips.
- Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, investigating the case under Section 394 of the Penal Code.