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Terengganu Woman, 62, Robbed Of Gold Bracelet While Walking To Dawn Prayers
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Terengganu Woman, 62, Robbed Of Gold Bracelet While Walking To Dawn Prayers

A 62-year-old woman was punched and robbed of her gold bracelet while walking to a mosque in Kampung Sura, Dungun, at 5.35 am on Sunday (1 Nov). She suffered minor injuries to her cheek and lips. Police are tracking the suspect, who fled on a blue motorcycle.

by
November 3, 2026
Credit: Eshvar/TRP & Magnific
In Brief
  • A 62-year-old woman was punched twice and robbed of her gold bracelet while walking to dawn prayers in Dungun, Terengganu.
  • The suspect fled on a blue motorcycle after snatching the bracelet, leaving the victim with minor injuries to her cheek and lips.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, investigating the case under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

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A 62-year-old local woman was robbed while walking to a mosque at 5.35 am on Sunday (1 Nov).

In the 5.35am incident, the woman was walking to a mosque near Kampung Sura in Dungun, Terengganu, when she was approached by a man.

The suspect punched her twice on the left cheek, knocking her down, before snatching the gold bracelet she wore on her right wrist. He then fled the scene on a blue motorcycle parked nearby.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her cheek and lips from the attack.

Dungun district police chief Superintendent Nik Abdul Halim said the police received a report at 6.43am on the same day.

Police are tracking the suspect, combing through CCTV footage, and interviewing witnesses.

The case will be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

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