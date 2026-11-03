Terengganu Woman, 62, Robbed Of Gold Bracelet While Walking To Dawn Prayers

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A 62-year-old local woman was robbed while walking to a mosque at 5.35 am on Sunday (1 Nov).

In the 5.35am incident, the woman was walking to a mosque near Kampung Sura in Dungun, Terengganu, when she was approached by a man.

The suspect punched her twice on the left cheek, knocking her down, before snatching the gold bracelet she wore on her right wrist. He then fled the scene on a blue motorcycle parked nearby.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her cheek and lips from the attack.

Dungun district police chief Superintendent Nik Abdul Halim said the police received a report at 6.43am on the same day.

Police are tracking the suspect, combing through CCTV footage, and interviewing witnesses.

The case will be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

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