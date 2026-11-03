Suspected Cable Thief Arrested After Breaking Into Kajang Line Railway Track

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A man suspected of stealing cables from the Kajang Line railway track was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly trespassing into the track area between Mutiara Damansara and Bandar Utama stations.

Rapid KL confirmed the arrest in a media statement, saying the suspect was believed to be involved in cable theft after being spotted entering the railway track area.

The incident was detected at approximately 12.58am when the Kajang Line operations control centre received information from a maintenance team that five individuals had trespassed into the track area and fled.

Following the report, the Auxiliary Police Infrastructure team was immediately dispatched to conduct checks and search the surrounding area.

One suspect was successfully apprehended at approximately 1.25am along the roadside near Mutiara Damansara Station.

A subsequent inspection of the affected track area uncovered several severed cables and equipment believed to have been used in the alleged theft.

The suspect was later handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action and investigation.

Train Services Remain Unaffected

Rapid KL assured commuters that the incident did not affect Kajang Line operations, with train services continuing as usual.

The rail operator also stressed that cable theft and trespassing on railway tracks are serious offences that could endanger the safety of those involved, damage railway infrastructure and disrupt train services.

It urged members of the public to stay out of restricted areas and report any suspicious activities around Rapid KL’s operational areas to the relevant authorities.

The incident highlights the potential risks posed by railway infrastructure theft, which can compromise the safety and reliability of public transportation services.

READ MORE: Police Deny Escorting Cable Thieves In Ampang After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

READ MORE: KL High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash And A Truck Full Of Suspected Cable Theft Tools — Real Life, Not GTA

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