Sabah Clinic Director Held Over Alleged Use Of 880 Workers’ Details For RM50,000 Fund

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A private clinic director in Sabah has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly using the details of 880 workers to apply for a RM50,000 fund.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested at about 8pm on Sunday (1 November) at the MACC office in Lahad Datu, where he had gone to give his statement.

MACC said the suspect is believed to have submitted documents containing false particulars to obtain the funds for a health screening programme organised by a statutory body.

Workers Allegedly Unaware

Preliminary investigations indicate the act was carried out in 2023.

MACC said the suspect is believed to have used the details of 880 workers, who are also PERKESO contributors, without their knowledge.

Sabah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect was released after his statement was recorded.

The 880 workers had no knowledge that their details were used in the application.

Similar Cases Before

In September 2024, MACC detained more than 30 people in Penang, including three senior doctors, over an alleged cartel falsifying PERKESO claims.

Those held included PERKESO contributors, agents and runners.

Earlier this year, MACC and PERKESO carried out Op Daya in 13 states from 9 to 17 June over false claims under the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 incentive programme.

MACC said 1,638 companies are believed to be involved, with claims worth about RM45 million.

A total of 97 people were arrested, made up of 11 agents and 86 company owners.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the companies used individuals’ data without their knowledge to claim the incentives.

Some workers were given one-off payments of between RM50 and RM2,400, while the companies claimed the full amount.

Abd Halim also said some company accountants applied with the owners’ permission and received only commissions, without knowing the workers who were registered.

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