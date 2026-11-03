Melaka Memilih 26: Troubled Projects In Melaka Were Developed By The Federal Gov’t, Not The State, Says Rauf

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Caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has disputed allegations concerning 55 troubled projects in the state, arguing that the Federal Government should be held responsible for most of the developments.

Rauf said the state administration was dealing with several problematic projects left behind by its predecessors, but stressed that the majority of those cited were federal initiatives.

According to the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, the Federal Government’s Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) oversees the projects, including decisions on contractors, the transfer of completed works and subsequent monitoring.

He maintained that the state government was nevertheless taking steps to resolve outstanding issues and improve the delivery of projects under its jurisdiction.

“There are state government projects that I inherited and am now trying to resolve it. Secondly, most of the projects classified as problematic are federal ICU projects.

“So, the appointment of contractors, handover of works and supervision are all handled by the federal side.

“I am aware of this and am working to improve these projects. But no, it is not true that there are 55 troubled projects,” Ab Rauf was quoted as saying by NST.



He said this after visiting the BN main operations room for the Pengkalan Batu constituency.

Ab Rauf was responding to a call by PKR deputy secretary-general G Sivamalar yesterday for him to account for the alleged 55 troubled projects across Melaka.

Ab Rauf, who is also the state Umno liaison committee chairman, said the administration remained committed to ensuring projects were carried out effectively and served the needs of residents.

He added that inherited state developments were undergoing efforts to rectify their shortcomings, while responsibility for most of the other projects rested with the federal authorities.

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