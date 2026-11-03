Malaysia Has Land, Power And Data Centres. Now Let’s Make Money

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Malaysia’s growing data centre industry should be viewed not only as a major consumer of energy and natural resources, but also as a means of generating export revenue and economic benefits for local communities, Open DC managing director Wong Weng Yew says.

Wong said data centres use Malaysia’s resources to power artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, with the computing capacity generated serving customers and businesses across the region.

He described the process as a form of digital export, arguing that the industry helps transform locally generated electricity and infrastructure into services consumed beyond Malaysia’s borders.

“Data centres consume power. And this power is generated using natural resources in Malaysia,” he said in an interview with TRP.

Open DC managing director Wong Weng Yew. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

The electricity is then used to power AI workloads, which Wong described as an “AI factory” generating computing services for the wider region.

“Data centres also create economic opportunities through renewable energy, such as solar power, where landowners can benefit from leasing their land for solar energy generation,” he said.

Economic benefits for local communities

Wong said the industry could help turn underutilised land into productive assets, particularly when landowners lease their properties for solar power projects.

He said this could create additional income for landowners while supporting energy generation for data centre operations.

In his view, the economic benefits should not be limited to operators and international technology companies, but should also reach individuals and communities involved in supporting the industry.

“In a way, this creates a ripple effect throughout the economy, allowing export revenue to flow down to individual landowners,” he said.

Wong acknowledged that data centres consume significant amounts of energy and resources, but said operators should do more to communicate how the industry can generate economic value and distribute benefits.

“We are not just taking everybody’s resources. We are also helping you to utilise the kind of resources that are sitting idle,” he said.

Strengthening Malaysia’s regional digital hub ambitions

Wong said Open DC’s strategy also involves developing infrastructure at Malaysia’s borders, including near Singapore and Thailand, to make it easier for international players to connect to the country’s digital ecosystem.

He said data centres and internet exchange facilities at these locations could strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional digital hub by improving connectivity with neighbouring markets.

Open DC is also exploring different connectivity options, including terrestrial fibre, subsea fibre and satellite links, to make its facilities more accessible to customers.

Wong said the company was developing multiple energy options, including renewable energy, to support the continued expansion of its data centre capacity.

However, he acknowledged that the industry was still assessing how energy policies would be implemented, particularly in terms of electricity supply reliability and cost stability.

He said customers would need confidence that renewable energy sources could provide a dependable supply at predictable prices throughout their contracts.

“The sooner that we come up with a clear policy and we execute it according to what we have promised the investors, then the more confidence the investors will have in Malaysia as one of the investment choices for data centres in the region.”

Wong said the industry was still at an early stage of the AI revolution, making it important for Malaysia to establish clear policies and prepare its energy supply to meet future demand.

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