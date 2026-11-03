IOI Properties Appoints Long-Serving Executive As Malaysia Property Development COO

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IOI Properties Group Bhd (IOIPG) is appointing a new person to run its property development business in Malaysia.

The company has promoted Ho Kwok Wing to chief operating officer (COO) for property development in Malaysia, replacing Teh Chin Guan, who will retire on 1 December.

IOI Properties announced the change in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Ho, 61, will lead the group’s Malaysian property development business, the company said.

Ho Has More Than 30 Years In The Industry

Ho has more than three decades of experience in engineering design, construction, property development and project management. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Oklahoma State University in the US.

Before IOI, he worked at Bina Goodyear Bhd from 1992 and rose to senior general manager there. He joined IOI Properties in July 2012 as general manager and was promoted to senior general manager in 2018. Since July 2025, he has been the group’s director of property development for the central region.

At IOI Properties, he oversaw several developments at IOI Resort City in Putrajaya. These include IOI City Mall Phases 1 and 2, IOI City Towers, Le Méridien Putrajaya and Moxy Putrajaya.

He also helped plan larger projects, including IOI City Mall Phase 3, the proposed 70-storey Iconic Tower, a 10,000-seat concert hall and The Ritz-Carlton Putrajaya.

Outgoing COO Teh, 60, has held the role since 2014. After retiring, he will continue as an adviser to IOI Properties’ chief executive officer.

IOIPG’s Malaysian pipeline includes the 100-acre IOI Rio City township in Bandar Puteri Puchong.

It has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM12 billion and will include a hotel and a shopping mall.

Other Changes In Leadership Across Corporate Malaysia

Other recent leadership changes include RAM Holdings, where Julie Ng stepped in as acting group CEO from 1 October, after Chris W.K. Lee retired following a 34-year career with the group. Ng continues as CEO of RAM Ratings, a role she has held since April 2024.

In banking, Hong Leong Investment Bank has appointed former Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Umar Swift as its new group managing director and CEO, effective 1 January 2027.

Closer to IOI Properties’ world, IJM, a construction and property group, also changed at the top. It appointed former KPMG Malaysia managing partner Datuk Johan Idris as independent non-executive chairman, effective 5 October.

Property developers have also been refreshing their top teams this year. Pasdec Holdings promoted its vice-president of property and strategy development, Mohammad Ikhwan Mustapa Al Bakri, to CEO on 1 May. Plenitude named Ng Yoon Thai as its new CEO in April, and NCT Alliance appointed Ong Chou Wen as its first CEO.

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