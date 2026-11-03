Getting Malaysia Connected To The Big Digital League

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DE-CIX chief executive officer Ivo Ivanov said closer collaboration between Malaysian operators and international technology companies could help strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem, combining local expertise and infrastructure with global connectivity to support Malaysia’s ambitions as a regional digital hub.

Ivanov said international partnerships should put greater emphasis on building local expertise, infrastructure and connectivity that can support Malaysia’s long-term digital ambitions.

He said collaboration between homegrown companies and international interconnection specialists could combine local market knowledge with global experience to develop infrastructure that meets international standards while remaining firmly rooted in Malaysia.

“From our perspective, international partnerships should not be limited to bringing capital or technology into a market. A more sustainable approach is to build local digital ecosystems that bring together expertise, infrastructure, and international connectivity,” he said in a written reply to TRP.

DE-CIX- an operator of carrier- and data-center-neutral Internet exchanges – is a global internet exchange operator headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. It provides interconnection services that allow internet service providers, telecommunications companies, cloud platforms and other networks to exchange data traffic directly and efficiently.

Ivanov cited DE-CIX’s collaboration with local partners in northern Malaysia as an example of how such partnerships could strengthen regional connectivity.

In 2022, DE-CIX began working with its local partner, Open DC Sdn Bhd (Open DC), a wholly owned Malaysian company, to extend its interconnection platform towards the Malaysia-Thailand border, with the aim of enabling more direct data traffic exchange within the region while providing access to its wider Asian ecosystem.

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He said the development formed part of DE-CIX’s broader strategy to establish a distributed interconnection network across Malaysia, with infrastructure in locations including Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Kedah.

Through the DE-CIX platform, networks can connect with other players within Malaysia while gaining access to the wider interconnection ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

Local Connectivity Crucial To Digital Growth

Ivanov said stronger domestic connectivity would allow data to reach its destination more directly, making Malaysia more attractive to businesses seeking to establish or expand their regional operations from the country.

He said the quality of a country’s digital infrastructure should not be assessed solely by the size of individual companies, but also by how effectively its networks are connected to one another and to the wider regional ecosystem.

“The better Malaysia connects its data centre infrastructure locally, regionally, and internationally, the more attractive the country becomes for companies looking to grow their business from Malaysia.”

Ivanov also pointed to the collaboration between DE-CIX and Open DC as an example of how local capabilities and international connectivity could complement one another.

He said Open DC contributed its understanding of the Malaysian market, local infrastructure and knowledge of customer requirements, while DE-CIX brought its experience in developing and operating interconnection ecosystems across different markets.

The partnership also supports connectivity through Penang IX powered by DE-CIX, allowing networks in Penang to exchange data directly while accessing interconnection and cloud services remotely through other hubs in Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asian region.

Ivanov said the ability to connect directly with other networks and access wider digital services would help strengthen the country’s position within the regional digital landscape.

“Above all, our collaboration with Open DC demonstrates that local strength and international connectivity are not mutually exclusive, but rather complement each other.”

He added that Malaysia’s long-term success should also be measured by how much digital expertise, connectivity and economic value the country could develop and retain locally.

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