Woman Allegedly Hits Two Children At Ombak KLCC; Father Slaps Her In Viral Scuffle

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Police are investigating a woman accused of assaulting two young children at Ombak KLCC on Saturday (31 Oct).

At about 3 pm, the woman allegedly approached a seven-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister from behind, according to the father’s police report. She pushed the boy, who fell, and struck the younger girl on the back of her head.

The children’s father, 36, who witnessed the attack, confronted her. The exchange escalated into a scuffle, with the woman hitting the man twice before he slapped her back, causing her to fall. Footage of the confrontation has since gone viral online.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin said the police received a report from the father at about 7.40 pm the same day.

He said police are investigating what led to the altercation. The female suspect remains unidentified and has not yet been questioned.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the police at 03-26002222 to help with investigations.

Netizens were split over the confrontation. While some backed the father for protecting his children, others said he should not have resorted to violence.

Some felt both parties were to blame and that the matter could have been resolved amicably, but most agreed it was best left to the police.

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