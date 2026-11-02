Woman Allegedly Hits Two Children At Ombak KLCC; Father Slaps Her In Viral Scuffle
Police are investigating what led to the altercation after the children’s father lodged a report. Video of the confrontation has gone viral, and the public is split over his response.
Credit: Brian Lee/FB
In Brief
- A woman allegedly assaulted two young children at Ombak KLCC, prompting their father to confront and slap her.
- Police are investigating the incident; the female suspect remains unidentified and has not yet been questioned.