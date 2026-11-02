Puchong Chicken Processing Scandal: What Happened And What Malaysians Need To Know

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A chicken processing plant in Kampung Sri Aman Hilir, Puchong, has come under scrutiny after authorities uncovered suspected violations of Islamic slaughtering requirements, raising concerns about the halal status of chicken products potentially distributed to businesses across the Klang Valley.

The case came to light following an integrated enforcement operation, codenamed Op Taring Chiller, on 30 October, which resulted in the seizure of more than 6.5 tonnes of raw chicken worth an estimated RM85,400.

The investigation has since raised further questions about the plant’s stunning procedures, its history of compliance and the possible reach of its distribution network.

Here is a roundup of what is known so far.

More than 6.5 tonnes of chicken seized during raid

According to The Star in its report, police and several enforcement agencies raided the premises at approximately 12.40am on 30 October.

The operation involved the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Department of Environment (DOE), police and the Petaling District Health Office.

Authorities seized approximately 6,555kg of raw chicken, packed in 468 plastic packages, over suspected breaches of Islamic slaughtering requirements and halal certification standards.

Twelve foreign workers were also arrested during the operation. The Star reported that the workers were allegedly without valid travel documents and had been remanded for 14 days, until 13 November.

The plant’s local owner, a man in his early 30s, had his statement recorded. Further action against him would depend on the investigation into his role in the operation.

The seized chicken was placed under JAIS custody pending disposal, while the DOE issued a notice to impound the plant’s operational equipment.

Stunning voltage allegedly exceeded the permitted limit by up to 13 times

One of the most concerning findings involves the plant’s use of electrical water-bath stunning, a method used to render poultry unconscious before slaughter.

In a report published on 1 November, Malay Mail reported that preliminary police investigations found the plant had allegedly used electrical voltage far exceeding the prescribed limit.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (Operations) Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said inspections found that the first gate of the processing line was operating at 60 volts, while the second gate was using 130 volts.

According to the report, JAIS stipulates that the voltage used for this stunning method must be below 10 volts.

The reported readings were therefore substantially above the stated limit, with the 130-volt reading reaching 13 times the 10-volt benchmark.

Police said the excessive voltage allegedly caused chickens to die before they could be slaughtered in accordance with Islamic requirements.

This is a crucial distinction because stunning and slaughtering are separate stages of the process. The concern raised by authorities is that birds which die before the prescribed slaughter may not meet the relevant Islamic slaughtering requirements.

The investigation must establish the actual circumstances and extent of the alleged violations before responsibility can be determined.

Plant reportedly capable of processing more than 40,000 chickens daily

The scale of the operation has also drawn attention.

Malay Mail reported that the facility had the capacity to process more than 40,000 chickens a day, although police said the actual number processed daily was still being investigated.

Investigators said the live chickens were sourced from Sungai Sepat, Sungai Pelek and Sepang before being sent to the Puchong facility for processing.

From there, the chicken was believed to have been distributed to eateries, grocery shops and other business premises in Damansara, Bangi, Puchong, Cheras, Putra Perdana and Putrajaya.

Police said they were working to identify the full supply and distribution network, including the businesses that received chicken from the plant.

The reported capacity does not establish how many chickens were actually processed or how much potentially non-compliant product reached customers. Those details remain subject to investigation.

Nevertheless, the number of areas identified by police highlights why tracing suppliers and distribution channels is an important part of the case.

Authorities reportedly issued previous warnings over compliance

Another major concern is the plant’s reported history.

Malay Mail reported that Muhammad said JAKIM had previously issued several notices and reminders to the facility, which had been operating for more than a decade, to comply with the prescribed procedures.

Despite those warnings, the plant allegedly continued to fall short of the requirements.

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times also highlighted the issue of repeated warnings and the plant owner’s alleged failure to address the concerns.

The reports raise questions about how the plant continued operating and whether earlier compliance measures were sufficient to prevent the suspected violations uncovered during the latest raid.

However, the precise contents of the earlier notices, the corrective actions demanded and the plant’s responses would need to be established through the authorities’ records and investigation.

The case also underscores the importance of continued monitoring and enforcement when businesses are required to comply with halal-related procedures.

The case is being investigated under Sections 3(1)(a) and 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011, as well as Section 38(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

READ MORE: Over Six Tonnes Of Seized Raw Chicken Temporarily Sitting At JAIS Office

READ MORE: Viral Video Of Poultry Supplier Boiling Chickens Alive Sparks Halal Debate

READ MORE: KL Chicken Supplier Files Police Report, Threatens Defamation Action Over Viral Slaughter Video

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