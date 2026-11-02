Messi And Ronaldo’s Influence Behind Decline Of Traditional No.9s, Says Hasselbaink

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The decline of the traditional centre-forward in modern football can be traced back to the influence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Hasselbaink believes the dominance of the two football greats over the past 15 years has influenced a generation of young players to emulate their playing styles, rather than aspire to become traditional No.9s.

While modern football still has prolific strikers such as Norway’s hotshot Erling Haaland and newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, he feels there are fewer towering, physical centre-forwards emerging compared to previous generations.

He pointed out that Messi and Ronaldo both made their names playing in wide attacking positions during their younger days, becoming the role models that aspiring footballers wanted to follow.

Hasselbaink interacts with the media last Friday in Kuala Lumpur. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

“Ronaldo plays on the wing, and so does Messi. Who do children look up to and want to see on television? They wanted to be Ronaldo or Messi,” he said.

Hasselbaink added that it was only natural for young players to imitate the footballers they admired.

“We need role models and for the last 15 years, the role models are Messi and Ronaldo.”

Hasselbaink, who played four seasons with Chelsea, was in Kuala Lumpur last weekend as part of The Famous CFC fan engagement programme.

Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), has won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times. The prestigious annual award, presented by France Football, recognises the world’s best individual footballer.

Ronaldo, currently with Al-Nassr, meanwhile, has claimed the honour five times.

Although both players are approaching the twilight of their careers, their influence on the modern game remains significant, with the pair still regarded among football’s greatest ever players.

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