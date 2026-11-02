Maybank MAE Users Can Now Scan To Pay In Five Asian Markets, No Service Fee

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Maybank customers can now use the MAE app to pay by QR code in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, the Philippines and Laos.

The bank said the service runs on Alipay+ and PayNet’s cross-border payment network, and is active immediately.

Maybank said users do not need a separate app or an Alipay+ account.

Payments are instant, carry no service fee and are converted to ringgit automatically, according to Maybank. Terms and conditions apply.

Customers can look for the Alipay+ logo at supported merchants, then follow these steps in MAE:

Open the MAE app and tap the QR logo.

Scan the merchant’s QR code.

Key in the payable amount in the local currency.

Check the payment confirmation, which also shows the ringgit amount to be deducted.

Authorise the payment if it is more than RM250.

Inform the merchant once the payment acknowledgement appears.

Cross-Border Transactions Up Almost 80%, More Currencies By December

As of September, Maybank’s total cross-border transactions were up nearly 80% year-to-date, compared with the same period last year..

Maybank Group Community Financial Services (CSF) CEO Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar said this reflects strong customer adoption, and the growing role of QR payments in consumer spending.

Maybank first enabled QR payments in China in Nov 2023 through Alipay. MAE also supports QR payments in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Maybank will also add five currencies to its Global Access Account-i by December: the Chinese yuan, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Vietnamese dong and Cambodian riel.

That brings the total to 23 foreign currencies under the account.

Bank Islam Expected To Join

PayNet announced the outbound DuitNow QR link with Ant International’s Alipay+ on 28 October.

Maybank, CIMB and Hong Leong Bank are the first three participating banks. Bank Islam is expected to join soon.

PayNet chief executive officer Praveen Rajan said “cross-border payments should feel as familiar as paying at home”.

PayNet recorded nearly 30 million cross-border transactions in 2025, about 150% more than in 2024. Transactions linked to China accounted for much of the growth.

PayNet said more banks, e-wallets and markets will join the QR link.

READ MORE: Hong Leong Bank Strengthens Cross-Border Payment Connectivity through Partnership with UnionPay International

READ MORE: [Watch] One QR Scan, One Sen, Hundreds Of Ringgit Gone — Here’s How The Scam Works

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