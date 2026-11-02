Marissa Wong Exposes Lack Of Hygiene Literacy At Newly-Opened 118 Mall

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The 118 Mall, situated at the foot of Menara 118, opened its doors to the public on 1 November and residents of the capital flocked the seven-floor retail space.

Its eye-catching interior features a flowy, futuristic space as water features, coloured lights and a massive skylight on the ceiling form the the mall’s unique aesthetic.

Malaysians were also in awe of the mall’s toilets, which gave premium five-star hotel vibes based on sharings on social media.

However, not everything is rainbows and butterflies when one influencer exposed the reality of what becomes to nice public toilets in Malaysia.

Keeping public toilets clean is a collective effort

Marissa Wong, who is famously known for her unabashed reviews on public toilets around Malaysia, naturally had her own take on the toilets in 118 Mall.

On the same day of the opening, Marissa posted on Instagram her thoughts and opinions after giving the 118 Mall toilets a go.

“Menara 118 Mall is gorgeous, but all it takes is that 1% of Malaysians with animal behaviour to ruin it for everyone else. Let’s talk about it,” she said in her post.

In another photo slide, she praised 118 Mall for its “beautiful design and top-tier ambience” but noted that public mindset is still stuck in the past and that architecture cannot fix bad behaviour.

She highlighted the condition of the toilet she visited, which had used toilet paper on the floor. Marissa also commented on the mall’s management, urging them to instruct cleaners to empty the full trash bins in toilets, which were overflowing with used tissues as well.

Outside of the toilets, Marissa also described a handful of visitors behaving as though they were “in their living rooms”, addressing inappropriate public behaviour in a shopping mall.

“Basic hygiene literacy is severely lacking. If we want first-world infrastructure, people actually need to update their habits instead of acting like someone is always there to clean up their mess,” she said.

Many agreed with her, sharing similar experiences at the mall

In the comments section, Malaysians shared their own experiences when they visited the new mall.

One Threads user claimed she found urine on the toilet seat of the female bathroom, while another woman said she was puzzled as to how the cubicle floors were wet and dirty.

Beyond the toilets, one user noted that the mall’s kolam decoration was ruined, and that there were children “riding” on animal statues that are not meant to be sat on.

The condition of 118 Mall’s toilets reflects society’s behaviour as taking new things for granted.

Despite being only opened for a day, people have failed to take care of a place that is meant for their own convenience as well.

This behaviour also reflects a lack of mutual respect as well as etiquette towards others who also use the facilities at public places.

What Marissa has highlighted is the need for Malaysians to step up and improve public decency, and think of others so others would also think about you before they treat a public restroom like a landfill.

READ MORE: 118 Mall Opens With Big Brands, A Cave-Themed Washroom And Half The Units Yet To Open

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