Malaysia Airlines Pilot Goes Viral For Smooth Landing At London’s Heathrow

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Captain Megat Arizal, affectionately known as Captain Ari, is a Malaysia Airlines pilot who recently went viral on social media after sharing a video.

Posted on Threads, the video shows Captain Ari skilfully landing an A359 aircraft at Heathrow Airport in London.

His seemingly effortless piloting skills quickly won the hearts of Malaysians, attracting numerous positive reactions.

Malaysians Praise Captain Ari’s Smooth Landing

In the video, Captain Ari can be seen piloting flight MH4 as it lands on runway 09L at Heathrow Airport.

The video has so far garnered 13,600 likes and 137 comments from other users.

Many were impressed by how gently and gracefully Captain Ari brought the aircraft down, likening the landing to a bird settling softly onto the runway.

Captain Ari himself jokingly wrote in his post:

“My co-pilot complimented me on the beautiful landing. He sounded sincere, so I believed him, right? MH4 to LHR 09L.”

Some users humorously linked the landing to one of the principles of Malaysia’s Rukun Negara, the country’s national principles.

“This is what a landing that embodies ‘Courtesy and Morality’ looks like,” wrote user @fadz_salesadvisor.

Another user, @jajasariza, commented: “The problem is that it was too courteous. Good thing he didn’t demonstrate how to walk past an elderly person.”

Meanwhile, @ixxtnl wrote: “I watched the captain’s landing from another angle. Courtesy and morality. That’s us! Congratulations, Captain.”

Some also dubbed Captain Ari a “smooth operator” after watching the video.

Captain Ari Shares The Real Challenges Of Landing An Aircraft

Following the video’s viral success, Captain Ari was invited to appear on Hot FM to share the story behind his piloting skills.

He was interviewed by two radio presenters, Fara and AG.

When Fara asked whether landing at Heathrow was particularly challenging, Captain Ari explained that the real difficulty did not lie with the airport itself.

“Actually, it’s not just Heathrow. Heathrow is a large and busy airport. The challenge when landing is the weather,” Captain Ari said.

AG then asked him for tips on calming passengers who are afraid of flying.

In response, Captain Ari reassured listeners that feeling the aircraft shake during a flight is normal.

“Usually, there’s really nothing to worry about when it shakes. The aircraft is just moving around a little. The wings move slightly, and you feel it more inside the cabin. Don’t panic,” he explained.

Captain Ari also shared that he usually informs passengers in advance whenever turbulence is expected.

“I normally make an announcement beforehand to warn passengers about turbulence,” he said.

He even gave an example of the announcement he would typically make to passengers in the cabin:

“Assalamualaikum, ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. In approximately 10 minutes, we will experience some turbulence.

“Therefore, I hope everyone will keep their seatbelts fastened. Thank you.”

His announcement voice impressed not only the radio presenters but also social media users.

“There’s something about pilots’ voices when they make announcements. They sound so pleasant,” one user commented.

Captain Ari also shared that he joined Malaysia Airlines at the age of 19 and now has nearly 30 years of experience as a pilot.

Landing An Aircraft Is Not As Easy As It Looks

Image caption: An aircraft landing. (Photo: Gainsberg Injury)

After witnessing Captain Ari’s skills, some might wonder whether anyone can achieve such a smooth landing.

The reality is that it is not as easy as it looks.

According to American Flyers, every aircraft landing consists of three basic stages: the approach, the main manoeuvre, and the recovery. Each stage involves its own set of steps that must be followed carefully.

What makes landing particularly challenging is the need to execute a smooth manoeuvre right up until the aircraft’s tyres touch the runway.

Meanwhile, Graham Stables, an instructor at North London Flying School, told the BBC that landing an aircraft is one of the most difficult things for a new pilot to master.

This is because a pilot must complete at least 20 hours of training before being allowed to fly solo.

Beyond training, technique also plays an important role in ensuring a smooth landing.

According to The Straits Times, some pilots use a technique known as crabbing when dealing with crosswinds.

This technique involves positioning the aircraft at an angle, with its nose pointing into the wind as it approaches the runway. This helps the aircraft land safely even in challenging weather conditions.

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