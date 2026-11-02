KA, Rembayung And Grab: A New Recipe To Keep Scalpers Away

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Getting a table at Khairul Aming’s Rembayung has practically become a sport of its own.

Now, the popular restaurant is hoping to make things a little easier for genuine diners with a new reservation system developed in collaboration with Grab.

The new system, announced on 2 November, introduces stricter booking rules aimed at preventing people from snapping up reservations and reselling them to customers desperate for a table.

Under the new arrangement, every verified Grab user is allowed to make only one reservation every two weeks.

Reservations are also non-transferable.

Customers must bring the phone used to make the booking and open their Grab app before entering the restaurant.

Screenshots of booking confirmations will not be accepted.

Customers can start making reservations through Grab from today, with Rembayung hoping the changes will help reduce the scalping problem that has plagued its booking process.

We tested it out and discovered that Dine-In slots have been fully snapped up until 28 November. Take Away slots are still available.

From Umai to Grab: How the booking system changed

Rembayung previously relied on the Umai platform for its reservations, with customers having to compete for available slots when bookings opened.

The demand was already apparent before the restaurant officially welcomed its first diners.

In January 2026, Rembayung’s initial online booking session attracted such overwhelming traffic that its website became inaccessible just five minutes after opening at 9pm.

READ MORE: Rembayung Gets 3,000 Reservations Prior To Opening, Booking Website Crashes

The restaurant’s popularity also made reservations an increasingly frustrating experience for some customers, particularly amid complaints about scalpers allegedly securing slots and reselling them at higher prices.

The issue became serious enough for Khairul Aming to announce in September that Rembayung was testing a replacement for Umai.

At the time, reservations for visits from 5 October onwards were temporarily suspended while the new system was being prepared. Existing dine-in and takeaway bookings made through Umai up to 4 October remained valid.

The Grab partnership is the latest step in that effort.

However, the restaurateur did not indicate if bookings through Umai will cease or continue.

As at press time, the restaurant’s Umai website is still running, but it shows a “waiting room” screen.

Why is everyone so eager to eat at Rembayung?

Part of the excitement surrounding Rembayung comes down to the person behind it.

Owned by popular Malaysian food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, Rembayung is his first venture into the restaurant business after spending a decade building his online presence and food empire.

Khairul Aming first announced the project in December 2025, revealing that he had spent RM4 million building the restaurant from scratch on an 8,000-square-foot plot in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

The semi-glasshouse, warehouse-inspired restaurant was designed to accommodate up to 250 diners, with wooden elements and greenery incorporated into its modern kampung-inspired setting.

The project also created employment opportunities for 50 local workers, while RM500,000 was reportedly allocated to its kitchen alone.

Its menu focuses on traditional Malay and kampung-style cooking, featuring dishes such as masak lemak cili api, sambal udang, asam pedas and ayam rendang, alongside familiar favourites and traditional kuih.

The restaurant’s opening was highly anticipated by Khairul Aming’s massive online following, many of whom had spent years watching his cooking videos and Ramadan recipe series.

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