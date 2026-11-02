Dutch Connection Helped Hasselbaink And Gudjohnsen Forge Chelsea Partnership

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Speaking Dutch on the pitch came naturally to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his favourite strike partner, Eidur Gudjohnsen, giving the former Chelsea duo an added advantage over opposition defenders.

However, Hasselbaink revealed that their understanding was never something they deliberately worked on during training.

Hasselbaink was in Kuala Lumpur recently as part of The Famous CFC fan engagement programme, now in its fifth year.

He also met members of the media at Ascott Kuala Lumpur, Chelsea’s official hotel partner.

“It might be surprising, but we didn’t really practise our partnership. It just clicked,” he elaborated on working with Gudjohnsen.

According to Hasselbaink, Gudjohnsen, who used to play for PSV Eindhoven before coming to Chelsea, was fluent in the language. This allowed him and Gudjohnsen to communicate in Dutch during matches, often leaving opposition defenders unable to understand their conversations.

“So on the field, we would speak Dutch to each other and the defenders wouldn’t understand us,” he said.

Nevertheless, Hasselbaink stressed that sharing a common language was not the only reason behind their successful partnership.

“We just knew where each other were and what we were going to do.

“I can’t explain it, but we worked really well together. He was a really underrated striker. People used to look at him and admit that he was good, but he was more than that,” he said.

Hasselbaink also recalled how both he and Gudjohnsen enjoyed playing alongside Gianfranco Zola, another Chelsea great who featured during their time at Stamford Bridge.

However, he said their manager, Claudio Ranieri, ultimately decided against deploying all three attackers together in the same starting line-up.

Between 2000 and 2004, Hasselbaink became a prolific goalscorer at Stamford Bridge, finding the net 87 times in 136 outings and cementing his reputation as one of English football’s most lethal strikers.

Hasselbaink even made a correct prediction ahead of the weekend’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, tipping the Blues to win 2-0 and correctly identifying Cole Palmer as one of the scorers.

Hasselbaink also picked his all-time Chelsea XI from among his former teammates, unsurprisingly pairing himself with Gudjohnsen in attack.

Graphic generated using ChatGPT.

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