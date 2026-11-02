Delayed Prayers, Hours In The Sun: UniMAP Students’ Claims Head To Dewan Rakyat

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Students at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) have alleged on Threads that they were made to sit in the afternoon sun for hours during an unspecified rehearsal at the Pauh campus.

Two posts from students who said they were there have gone viral.

One student said the rehearsal ran from 3pm to 7pm on 30 October, and claimed that students were not allowed to leave to pray.

They also said some organisers told them to put their umbrellas away.

Another student said the temperature was 32°C and students were made to sit on a tar road.

The student said the sun was so hot that “our backsides were burning.” Organisers shouted at students “like in military training,” they added.

According to this student, those who used umbrellas were told they were ‘weak’. They also said some students fainted while the marshals “did nothing.”

Prayers Delayed

The same student said the rehearsal dragged on until students had no time for Asar prayers.

Some students live in residential colleges far from the Pauh campus, they said.

Those students had to wait for buses back to their colleges.

By the time they got back, it would already be Isyak, the student said, so students delayed Asar, Maghrib and Isyak.

Their post has drawn about 7.9K likes and 388 replies.

UniMAP Responds

UniMAP issued a statement on 31 October. It said it had taken note of the feedback and concerns raised on social media about a rehearsal for one of its official programmes.

The university said student welfare, comfort and safety are always its priority.

It said it will review and improve how it manages and coordinates its programmes, so they run in a more orderly, systematic and comfortable way, in line with its standard operating procedures (SOPs).

UniMAP said it appreciated the feedback and saw it as constructive input to improve the student experience on campus.

The statement does not mention the prayer claims, the umbrellas or the students who allegedly fainted.

Alumnus Chimes In, Says It’s A Management Problem

Several netizens have criticised UniMAP over the rehearsal.

One commenter asked if no one had thought to draw up proper SOPs in the years since the university was founded.

An alumnus said they have helped run large events such as Minggu Destini Siswa and have served as head of a spiritual committee.

According to the alumnus, prayers and events can run at the same time without any problem. They said the issue lies in how time is managed and scheduled.

The alumnus added that a culture of making life hard for others is nothing to be proud of and reflects poor management.

Arau MP To Bring Motion In Dewan Rakyat

Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said UniMAP has yet to give a full explanation on the issue.

In a Facebook post, he said parents and UniMAP students deserve a sincere, complete and accountable explanation.

He said he will bring a motion under Standing Order 18(1) in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, so the issue is given attention and a proper explanation.

Heat-related incidents involving students at local universities have drawn official responses before.

In September, a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student died and eight others were hospitalised with heat-related illness during the Komander Kesatria Endurance Challenge at the Jengka campus. UiTM cancelled the remaining outdoor activities.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Diraja Zambry Abd Kadir directed UiTM to submit a comprehensive report and said preliminary information indicated excessive heat could have contributed.

In November 2024, the death of a UiTM reserve officer trainee was attributed to organ failure from heat stroke. UiTM said it had reviewed and strengthened its training procedures and monitoring.

In August 2025, a viral TikTok video showed students at an institution of higher learning doing planks on a concrete floor in about 35°C heat, and netizens debated whether the practice was still relevant.

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