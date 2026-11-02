Bride’s Feelings Hurt After Her Own Emcee “Roasts” Wedding On Social Media

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One of the most special days in a person’s life is their wedding day, and many things could make or break a good reception ceremony.

Some want it big and lavish, with a 10-course banquet and guests of notable stature, while many are happy with what they can afford.

But whether it’s a luxurious or a modest wedding, sometimes things don’t really go according to plan. The most important thing is that the bride and groom have a day that they could cherish and remember forever.

For one bride though, a “review” of her wedding by the very emcee she hired left a rather sour taste in her mouth.

“I felt like I was insulted by my own emcee”

A newly-wed bride shared on Threads that she enjoyed her wedding reception, but was disappointed when she discovered a series of Instagram Stories, allegedly posted by the emcee of her wedding, making rather harsh remarks about her reception.

“I really enjoyed my wedding reception yesterday, but it turns out that it was looked down on by the emcee. I’m sorry my reception was not the T20-level of event she’s used to attending,” said Threads user @imsyzzy.

She attached screenshots of the Instagram Stories by the emcee, which implied that the wedding was poorly organised.

The emcee also made a comment on the wedding’s concept, alleging that it did not meet her expectations of a Bali-themed occasion.

“The Bali concept wedding turned into a Malay wedding! I laughed during the entire event because what is this?” said the emcee in her Instagram Stories post.

Th emcee issued an apology following the bride’s viral post

Mazna Rosli, the wedding’s emcee, later posted a public apology on Instagram as well as an explanation to her actions.

She apologised to both the bride and groom as well as both families for her post involving the couple’s wedding day.

“I read how the bride enjoyed her wedding day but felt insulted after seeing my Stories. I feel regret as my words have offended her after she had trusted me to host the reception,” she said.

According to Mazna, the humble wedding was a new experience for her and she had only intended to share it as that.

“My intention when I shared my thoughts were to tell the story of the experience, which is new to me, the warmth of the guests and the environment which I enjoyed. However, when I read my post in its entirety, I realised that my choice of words, comparisons, and jokes were insensitive.

“This was mainly through my use of the word ‘level’ and my comments regarding the process of the event as well as members of the family. I understand now why it sounded condescending and why it hurt their feelings,” Mazna added.

She then promised to be more careful with her words and to protect the privacy of her clients in the future.

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