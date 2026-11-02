18-Year-Old Falls From JB Flat After Seizure, Hospitalised

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An 18-year-old woman fell from the second floor of a flat in Tampoi, Johor Bahru, on Sunday (1 Nov) after suffering an epileptic seizure.

She was reportedly leaning over the staircase wall when the seizure struck around 12.20pm.

Johor Bahru Utara police said they received a report shortly after the incident and found her conscious on the pavement below.

She sustained injuries to the back of her head, neck, left wrist and right leg, and is currently being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Police have identified four witnesses and will record their statements to help with investigations.

Anyone with information can call the Johor Baru North police headquarters hotline at 07-5563122.

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