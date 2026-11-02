18-Year-Old Falls From JB Flat After Seizure, Hospitalised
Police said she was leaning over a staircase wall when the seizure struck. She is being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.
Credit: Malaysia Viral/FB
In Brief
- An 18-year-old woman fell from the second floor of a Tampoi flat after suffering an epileptic seizure at around 12.20pm.
- She was found conscious on the pavement, sustaining injuries to her head, neck, left wrist, and right leg.
- Police identified four witnesses and are recording statements; the public can call 07-5563122 with any information.