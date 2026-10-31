Three Myanmar Boys, One Criminal Case, And A Bigger Question About Child Protection

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An elderly woman deserves to feel safe in her own neighbourhood. But when the people accused of threatening her are children aged just 11 and 12, it becomes more complicated.

The case involving three Myanmar boys accused of threatening a 71-year-old woman in Bukit Mertajam has brought this difficult question into the spotlight.

The boys pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, over an incident allegedly involving a mop, an iron rod, a fluorescent light tube and stones on 22 October.

The case attracted further attention after the boys and their parents were reportedly seen crying in court when their bail application was initially rejected.

However, the High Court subsequently reversed the decision, allowing the three children to be released on bail.

The boys are being represented in court by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

While the allegation against the boys should be taken seriously, their young ages must fundamentally shape how the authorities approach the case.

We hit up human rights lawyer and activist Siti Kasim to help shed some light on child protection rights in cases like this.

Right off the bat, Siti acknowledged that protecting children’s rights does not mean dismissing the elderly woman’s complaint or allowing alleged wrongdoing to go unaddressed.

Rather, Malaysia must be capable of protecting both the complainant and the accused children without compromising the principles of justice.

“An elderly woman is entitled to feel safe in her own home, and protecting children’s rights does not mean dismissing her complaint.

“But these boys are also children, presumed innocent, and their ages must fundamentally shape the authorities’ response,” she said.

Children Can Be Held Accountable, But The Law Recognises Their Age

One of the important distinctions in cases involving young offenders is that criminal responsibility is not automatically the same for children as it is for adults.

Under Section 82 of the Penal Code, children below 10 cannot be held criminally responsible. Section 83 provides a further exception for a child above 10 but below 12 if they lacked sufficient maturity to understand the nature and consequences of their conduct at the time.

This means the precise age of each child at the time of the alleged incident matters.

Siti said criminal capacity, particularly for anyone aged 11, must be properly examined rather than simply assumed.

Even when prosecution is legally possible, she believes the authorities should consider whether it is the most appropriate response.

Diversion, counselling, family supervision and other suitable interventions should be considered, she said.

The objective should be to help a child understand the consequences of harmful behaviour and prevent it from happening again.

“Accountability should help a child understand and correct harmful behaviour while protecting the complainant,” she said.

Was It A Court For Children?

Another issue Siti highlighted was the importance of understanding which court was actually hearing a case concerning children.

News reports describing the proceedings as taking place at a Magistrate’s Court do not necessarily mean the children were being tried in an ordinary criminal court.

A Court for Children is itself presided over by a magistrate.

A Court for Children generally consists of a magistrate assisted by two advisers, at least one of whom must be a woman, subject to certain statutory exceptions.

There are circumstances in which ordinary courts can hear cases involving children, including when a child is jointly charged with an adult or is charged after turning 18.

However, Siti cautioned against assuming that any of these exceptions applied to the three boys.

She also highlighted an important protection that could easily be overlooked when reporting the potential punishment under the Penal Code.

Section 96 of the Child Act prohibits imprisonment for children below 14.

In other words, reporting that the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of two years without explaining the additional protections under the Child Act could give readers a misleading impression of the punishment the boys actually face.

A Child Must Understand What They Are Being Charged With

In any cases involving children, among the concerns is whether they understand what they are being charged with.

With regard to this case, Siti said the children’s reported background raises additional concerns. She however pointed out that their individual refugee status and circumstances should be verified.

“Displacement, poverty, uncertain documentation and language barriers can make it harder for a child to understand proceedings, instruct a lawyer or obtain release. Those are vulnerabilities requiring attention, not reasons to presume guilt or deny protection,” she said, adding that while it was welcomed that the children had representation, it must be effective and continuous, with confidential access to legal advice.

“An interpreter must speak the language and dialect each child actually understands. We cannot assume that a Myanmar national necessarily understands Burmese sufficiently to participate in criminal proceedings.

“Section 90 requires the substance of the allegation to be explained in language suitable to the child’s age, maturity and understanding. Reading out a charge is not enough if the child cannot meaningfully understand or respond to it,” she said.

Their parents or guardians, or another suitable supporting adult, should also be involved in the process, while any protection concerns should be referred to the appropriate welfare agencies.

Being A Refugee Should Not Mean Receiving Less Protection

According to UNHCR, refugee and asylum-seeking children in Malaysia do not have access to public schools and largely depend on informal, community-based learning centres.

These centres often operate with limited resources and rely heavily on support from NGOs, refugee communities and private individuals.

For Siti, child protection cannot begin only after a child is arrested.

Malaysia needs to do more to provide vulnerable children with access to education, counselling, safe environments and support for struggling families.

A child’s need for protection does not disappear because that child is a refugee or lacks immigration documents.

Malaysia Must Be Able To Protect Both Sides

Beyond the immediate case, Siti believes Malaysia needs to strengthen the way it handles children in conflict with the law.

Her immediate priorities include verifying each child’s age and criminal capacity, ensuring competent legal representation and appropriate interpretation, and conducting individual welfare assessments.

Siti added that the children’s privacy must be protected and the case should not become an excuse to vilify an entire community.

If wrongdoing is eventually established, the response should be proportionate and directed towards rehabilitation.

Ultimately, she believes Malaysia must move beyond seeing child protection and public safety as competing interests.

“We can protect an elderly woman and uphold the rights of accused children at the same time.

“A fair justice system must be capable of doing both,” she concluded.

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