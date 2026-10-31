Melaka Nomination Day Sees Political Rivalries, Football Match And Even A Wedding Reception

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Melaka’s nomination day had an unusually busy backdrop this Saturday (31 October), with political supporters rallying behind their candidates while a children’s football match and preparations for a wedding reception carried on just metres away.

According to Bernama, Dewan Tun Ali in Bukit Katil was hosting three very different activities at the same time: the nomination process for the 16th Melaka state election, a children’s football tournament and preparations for a wedding reception.

Children were seen chasing a football on the field as a marquee was being erected nearby for the wedding, creating an unusual contrast with the political activity happening at the venue.

The football tournament was part of the Rimau Melaka Super League, involving 12 teams in the Under-8 and Under-10 categories. Crew assistant Afiz Abdul Ghani told Bernama that the league involved 35 teams and had been running for three months, with its final scheduled for 15 November.

The political atmosphere was considerably livelier at other nomination centres, with party supporters gathering from as early as 7am, waving flags, carrying banners and chanting slogans.

According to Malaysiakini, the gatherings included lion dance performances and competing chants of “Reformasi” from Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters and “Hidup Islam” from Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters.

Political rivals share a friendly moment

Despite the partisan atmosphere, there were also some cordial encounters between political rivals.

According to Free Malaysia Today, PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Arau MP Tan Sri Shahidan Kassim crossed paths with Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, and PH’s Bukit Katil candidate Adly Zahari.

The leaders were seen shaking hands and patting one another on the back, even as supporters from the rival coalitions exchanged chants outside the nomination centre.

Party heavyweights turn up to support candidates

The nomination day also saw several senior political figures making appearances to accompany their respective candidates.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accompanied caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is defending Tanjung Bidara.

Rauf faces PH candidate Yunazri Mustamiri, who was accompanied by PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong turned up in support of former deputy international trade and industry minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong in Kelebang.

In Duyong, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accompanied incumbent Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, who is defending the seat against PH candidate Poo Long Suan.

PH also brought out several senior leaders, including Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Human Resources Minister Datuk R Ramanan and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who accompanied former Machap Jaya assemblyperson Ginie Lim Siew Lin.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was also present in Paya Rumput to accompany PH candidate Azman Abidin, while Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching supported Bandar Hilir candidate Leng Chau Yen.

1,159 police personnel deployed

While the nomination centres saw plenty of political activity, the authorities reported that the process remained peaceful.

According to Bernama, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said 1,159 police personnel were deployed across the state to oversee security and traffic arrangements at all 28 nomination centres.

As of 10.15am, there had been no reported disturbances or provocations, while traffic around the centres remained under control without serious congestion.

Police will also monitor potential election-related offences throughout the campaign, including issues involving race, religion and royalty (3R), defamation, fake news and sedition. State Police Chief

The 14-day campaign officially begins

All 28 nomination centres opened at 9am, giving prospective candidates one hour to submit their nomination papers before the centres closed at 10am.

Bernama reported that the nomination process was completed across all centres, with the focus shifting to the official announcement of candidates eligible to contest and the number of candidates in each constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) has set 10 November for early voting, while polling day will take place on 14 November.

A total of 687,697 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 675,166 ordinary voters, 9,769 military personnel and their spouses, and 2,762 police personnel.

The EC confirmed that 79 candidates will take part in the election, vying for 28 seats. Newcomer Parti Bersama Malaysia is fielding an ambitious figure of 16 candidates.

For context, BN won 21 of the 28 seats in the previous Melaka state election in November 2021. PH secured five seats, while PN won two.

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