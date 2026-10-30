Roblox Taps Malaysian To Lead Southeast Asia And Oceania As Child-Safety Questions Mount

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Roblox has appointed Malaysian entrepreneur Joel Neoh as managing director for Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Neoh joined the platform in October and is its first managing director for the two regions.

He is now Roblox’s most senior business leader across Southeast Asia and Oceania. He will oversee regional strategy and work with local teams and partners.

His role covers partnerships, local creators and aligning Roblox’s global priorities with regional needs.

He was most recently managing director of consumer health and genomics company Prenetics.

Marketing-Interactive reported that he will focus on supporting local developers and studios in using Roblox’s tools to scale commercially. The report also said he will work on building familiarity and trust with players and parents.

His longer-term goal is to position Southeast Asia as a creator hub for the platform, according to the same report.

“We have an opportunity to help a new generation of creators across Southeast Asia and Oceania turn ideas into experiences, communities and businesses that can reach the world,” Neoh said in the announcement.

Roblox’s vice-president of international, Zhen Fang, said the two regions are important markets within Asia-Pacific. He described them as having a vibrant and fast-growing community of creators and players.

From Tech Unicorns to Global Leadership

Neoh’s journey into the business world started early – at just 20 years old. While studying at Monash University, he explored the startup ecosystem, laying the groundwork for a career defined by building and selling high-profile companies.

Fresh out of university, he co-founded the digital media platform Says.com. The venture quickly gained traction, merged with Rev Asia, and debuted on Bursa Malaysia. Media Prima eventually acquired the digital media group in 2017 in a landmark deal worth RM120 million.

Neoh’s knack for scaling businesses caught global attention early on. He founded GroupsMore, a Malaysian group-buying platform that arrived right at the peak of the daily-deals boom.

The startup quickly caught the eye of industry pioneer Groupon, merging with the American giant ahead of its initial public offering. Neoh didn’t just exit; he stayed on to steer Groupon’s Asia-Pacific operations. Under his watch, the regional division ballooned into a US$2 billion (RM8.1 billion) powerhouse, managing a massive team of 2,500 employees across 12 countries within just four years.

Never one to stand still, Neoh launched Fave, a Southeast Asian fintech and consumer payments platform that became a staple for digital rewards. Fave grew to serve over 10 million users across the region before being snapped up by Indian fintech unicorn Pine Labs in 2021.

After stepping down from Fave in March 2023, Neoh pivoted to biotech. By June of that year, he joined Prenetics, a Nasdaq-listed consumer health and genomics company, as managing director, overseeing its consumer health and longevity brands.

Today, Neoh remains focused on funding the next generation of tech leaders. He has personally invested in more than 50 startups across Asia and acts as a founding partner of First Move, an early-stage venture capital platform.

His track record has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Ernst & Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award and being named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Roblox’s Ongoing Controversies

Building trust with parents is part of Neoh’s brief, and it comes as Roblox faces continued scrutiny over child safety.

In the United States, about 180 lawsuits accusing the platform of failing to protect children from sexual predators are consolidated in a federal court in California. Roblox has denied the allegations.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said in October 2025 that he had banned his own children from playing Roblox, after police began looking into a possible link between the platform and a Batu Pahat case in which a nine-year-old allegedly injured his six-year-old brother.

Roblox has since announced measures including age-based accounts, and the government has said it is looking at eKYC and age verification for online games.

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