Opposition MPs Who Signed CSA Are Toothless, Says Wan Ahmad Fayhsal

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Opposition MPs who signed a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with the government have effectively become a toothless opposition, Machang MP and Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan) information chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says.

He claimed the agreement would restrict opposition lawmakers from scrutinising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and those close to him, undermining their role in providing checks and balances against the government.

Recalling a Bersatu Political Bureau meeting on whether the party and Perikatan Nasional (PN) should sign the CSA proposed by the Anwar-led Madani government, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the strongest argument against the agreement was that its disadvantages outweighed its benefits to Bersatu and PN.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, a former Bersatu leader, said even his then president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin strongly opposed signing a CSA with the Madani government in the past as the terms were heavily skewed in favour of the government.

“The opposition bound by this one-sided agreement would be forced to become PH and DAP’s yes-men and lackeys, as they control government policy. That is what a toothless opposition looks like,” he claimed.

However, Muhyiddin is now among the 13 MPs who signed a CSA with the Madani government yesterday.

READ MORE: Anwar Keeps Political Options Open Ahead Of GE16, Says Analyst

CSA Could Create ‘Controlled Opposition’

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal claimed the agreement would undermine the opposition’s independence and prevent its MPs from effectively challenging the government on contentious matters.

He described the CSA as a tool to create a “controlled opposition” that could criticise certain government figures but would be reluctant to raise sensitive allegations involving the Prime Minister.

He further alleged that MPs who signed the agreement could still justify their decision in the name of serving the people, but would be less willing to challenge Anwar on issues that could anger the him.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal urged the public to scrutinise the MPs’ parliamentary debates and determine whether they were still holding the government accountable effectively.

Claims Agreement Was Unnecessary

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also questioned the need for the CSA, arguing that the Madani government already commanded a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

He claimed the agreement was intended to constrain opposition MPs rather than address any genuine need for additional parliamentary support.

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