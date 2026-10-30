Malaysian Chef Held At Mauritius Airport With RM2.3mil In Suspected Cannabis

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A 55-year-old Malaysian chef was arrested in Mauritius on 23 October after authorities allegedly found 17.88kg of suspected cannabis, worth RM2.3 million (26.88 million Mauritian rupees), hidden in his luggage.

Police detained the man at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport after he arrived on a flight from Dubai.

The drugs were packed into 17 compressed bags which were concealed in the luggage. Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone for forensic analysis, along with 8,150 Mauritian rupees (RM697) and Malaysian and Thai currency.

Hoping to catch the intended recipient, officers replaced the confiscated drugs with dummy packages and set up a sting. Nobody came to pick them up.

The suspect is still being held by police and has been provisionally charged with importing dangerous drugs for distribution.

He is the second Malaysian arrested in Mauritius this year. On 15 September, a 70-year-old Malaysian was nabbed at the same airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, with officers confiscating 6.18kg of cannabis valued at RM793,000 (9.27 million Mauritian rupees) from his bags.

DADAH | Seorang lelaki warga Malaysia ditahan di Mauritius selepas pihak berkuasa merampas bahan disyaki ganja bernilai 26.88 juta rupee Mauritius (RM2.3 juta) yang disembunyikan dalam bagasinya pada 23 Oktober lalu. #BuletinTV3 #RakyatMalaysia #Mauritius #SeludupDadah #TukangMasak Berita penuh di https://t.co/DmEiKUrbKU — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) October 30, 2026

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