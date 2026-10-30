Malaysian Chef Held At Mauritius Airport With RM2.3mil In Suspected Cannabis
Police allegedly found 17.88kg of cannabis hidden in the 55-year-old’s luggage. Officers swapped the drugs for dummy packages in a sting, but no one came to collect them.
Credit: Defi Media
In Brief
- A 55-year-old Malaysian chef was arrested at Mauritius airport after 17.88kg of suspected cannabis worth RM2.3 million was found in his luggage.
- Police attempted a sting operation by replacing the drugs with dummy packages, but nobody arrived to collect them.