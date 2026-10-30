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Kluang Council Blames Hacking For Adult Videos On LED Screen
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Kluang Council Blames Hacking For Adult Videos On LED Screen

The Kluang Municipal Council has apologised after its LED screen at Dataran Tasek Kluang allegedly played explicit videos. The council says the system was hacked and is working with the vendor to determine the cause and tighten security.

by
October 30, 2026
Credit: Updateinfo/FB & This Is Johor/FB
In Brief
  • Explicit adult videos were broadcast on LED screens in Kluang, including one managed by the Kluang Municipal Council at Dataran Tasek Kluang.
  • MPK issued a public apology, claiming their LED screen was hacked, and is working with vendors to investigate and improve security.
  • Netizens reacted strongly, questioning how the hack occurred and calling on authorities to take action over the embarrassing incident.

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Inappropriate videos were allegedly seen playing on multiple major digital billboards in Kluang, including the prominent LED screen managed by the Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) at Dataran Tasek Kluang, last night (29 Oct).

The public reacted strongly after explicit adult videos were reportedly broadcast in a crowded public area.

Because the content remained on display, social media users warned parents against bringing their children to the Dataran and called on the authorities to take action.

MPK says they were hacked

MPK has issued a public apology, explaining that its LED screen was hacked.

The council is working with the vendor to investigate the cause of the incident and is taking steps to strengthen the system’s security.

Netizens questioned how the screens could have been hacked, while others said the incident was an embarrassment to Johoreans.

Many called on the authorities to take action.

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