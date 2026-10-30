Kluang Council Blames Hacking For Adult Videos On LED Screen

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Inappropriate videos were allegedly seen playing on multiple major digital billboards in Kluang, including the prominent LED screen managed by the Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) at Dataran Tasek Kluang, last night (29 Oct).

The public reacted strongly after explicit adult videos were reportedly broadcast in a crowded public area.

Because the content remained on display, social media users warned parents against bringing their children to the Dataran and called on the authorities to take action.

MPK says they were hacked

MPK has issued a public apology, explaining that its LED screen was hacked.

The council is working with the vendor to investigate the cause of the incident and is taking steps to strengthen the system’s security.

Netizens questioned how the screens could have been hacked, while others said the incident was an embarrassment to Johoreans.

Many called on the authorities to take action.

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