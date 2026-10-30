Kluang Council Blames Hacking For Adult Videos On LED Screen
The Kluang Municipal Council has apologised after its LED screen at Dataran Tasek Kluang allegedly played explicit videos. The council says the system was hacked and is working with the vendor to determine the cause and tighten security.
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In Brief
- Explicit adult videos were broadcast on LED screens in Kluang, including one managed by the Kluang Municipal Council at Dataran Tasek Kluang.
- MPK issued a public apology, claiming their LED screen was hacked, and is working with vendors to investigate and improve security.
- Netizens reacted strongly, questioning how the hack occurred and calling on authorities to take action over the embarrassing incident.