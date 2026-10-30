Headmaster Gets 20 Years, 11 Strokes For Sexual Assault Of Standard Six Pupil

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The Court of Appeal has sentenced a headmaster to 20 years’ imprisonment and 11 strokes of the cane for making pornography and sexually assaulting a Standard Six student at a school in Perak.

A three-member panel chaired by Justice Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, with Justices Datuk Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid and Datuk Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid, delivered the unanimous decision on Wednesday (28 October).

The panel dismissed the appeal by Anuar Kintan, 59, against his conviction and sentence of nine years’ jail and eight strokes of the cane for making pornography. It also allowed the prosecution’s appeal against the lower courts’ decision to acquit him of physically sexually assaulting the victim, who was 12 at the time. The court convicted him on that charge and sentenced him to 11 years’ jail and three strokes of the cane.

Justice Noorin ordered the sentences to run consecutively and issued a warrant of committal so that Anuar begins serving his sentence immediately. He had earlier obtained a stay of execution and was released on RM14,000 bail with one surety pending the outcome of his appeal.

On the pornography charge, Justice Noorin said the victim gave direct testimony identifying Anuar as the person who took the photographs, and the Sessions Court judge had accepted her evidence. The court added that the existence of the images was not an isolated circumstance, as forensic examination had identified them on Anuar’s mobile phone.

On the assault charge, the court disagreed that the defence’s alibi raised reasonable doubt. Anuar’s wife had testified that he was at home with her, not at the school, when the incident took place on April 3, 2021. However, the court said testimony from the victim’s friend supported the prosecution’s case that Anuar was at the school that day and was with the victim.

The court upheld the acquittal on the third and fourth charges, which involved a separate physical sexual assault and uttering words intended to be heard by the victim for sexual purposes.

The Sessions Court convicted Anuar of making pornography on 19 April 2024, sentencing him to three years’ jail and two strokes of the cane. The Sessions Court also imposed one year’s jail and two strokes under Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which applies to offenders who commit sexual crimes while in a position of trust over a child. The Sessions Court acquitted him on the remaining three charges.

On 15 August 2025, the High Court increased the sentence for the first charge to nine years’ jail and eight strokes of the cane, and upheld the acquittals on the other charges.

The offences were committed at a school in Perak in mid-March 2021 and on 3 April 2021.

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