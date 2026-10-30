H: Over Six Tonnes Of Seized Raw Chicken Temporarily Sitting At JAIS Office

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Police seized more than six and a half tonnes of raw chicken from a warehouse in Puchong yesterday (29 October) after the meat was suspected of being processed without complying to halal certification standards.

According to the New Straits Times, 12 Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals believed to be involved in slaughtering and processing poultry at the premises, were also detained during Ops Taring Chiller.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Wildlife Crime Control Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence commander Datuk Mohd Zaki Ashar said the 12.40am raid uncovered the premises suspected of being used to slaughter, process, and distribute fresh chicken without valid halal certification.

Preliminary inspections also revealed slaughtering and handling practices that raised serious concerns over compliance with Islamic requirements and the halal status of the products.

“Inspections found that the chickens were believed to have been immersed in hot water until they died before being slaughtered,” he said in a statement.

The integrated operation was carried out in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Department of Environment, and Petaling District Health Office.

6.5 Tonnes Of Chicken Worth More Than RM85k Seized

According to Zaki, the police seized 468 plastic packages containing raw chicken weighing exactly 6,555kg, with an estimated value of RM85,400.

The premises reportedly sourced supplies from several poultry farms around Sepang, and had allegedly been operating as a chicken slaughtering, processing, and distribution centre for some time.

“The processed chicken was believed to have been distributed to customers, including restaurants, grocery shops and supermarkets across the Klang Valley,” Zaki said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 3(1)(a) and 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 and Section 38(1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

The 12 foreigners are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

As for the seized chickens, they were temporarily placed at JAIS’ office.

KL Poultry Processing Centre Goes Viral For Boiling Chickens Alive

Last week, a Kuala Lumpur-based chicken supplier processing centre went viral on social media after a video of employees allegedly throwing live chickens into boiling water made its rounds on social media.

Many questioned the business’ halal status, with some pointing out that the chickens were not slaughtered using the Islamic method of sembelih, which is what renders meat as halal.

The company later filed a police report and threatened legal action for defamation over the viral video.

Its owner said the company possessed all the relevant licences, including a slaughtering licence and halal certification, alongside approvals from the Department of Environment, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

READ MORE: Viral Video Of Poultry Supplier Boiling Chickens Alive Sparks Halal Debate

READ MORE: KL Chicken Supplier Files Police Report, Threatens Defamation Action Over Viral Slaughter Video

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