Deepavali In Malaysia Is More Than Just Mall Decorations And Shopping

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Whenever Deepavali comes around each year, many would think of grand decorations and shopping for new clothes in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Being one of the most important celebrations for Malaysia’s Hindu community, there is actually so much more going on in their homes and among their families.

TRP spoke to a friend who comes from a traditional Hindu family residing in Kuala Lumpur, and he shared what his household does during the festival that symbolises victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Cleaning and Decorating their home

Pic: Magnific

Just before Deepavali, his family would clean their home and prepare festive decorations.

It’s typical to see a kolam on the floor near the entrance to their house — a colourful floor art made of rice flour or colourd rice grains with many different designs that symbolises various aspects of the Hindu faith.

Pic: iStock

Besides its obvious beauty, kolams are also associated with welcoming guests, prosperity, and good blessings into their home.

READ MORE: Deepavali Cleaning Frenzy In Full Swing – Malaysians Share Funny Stories, Even Dogs Get Scrubbed

Taking An Oil Bath, Offering Prayers

A typical Deepavali morning for many Malaysian Tamil Hindu families starts with a tradtitional oil bath. They often use sesame oil (gingelly) for this practice.

The oil bath symbolises spiritual renewal, physical purification, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Pic: kachighaani.com

Interestingly, a sesame oil bath is said to provide numerous health benefits to your body including your joints, muscles, skin, hair, and more.

After the bath, family members would wear new clothes (the clothes must be brand new and not ones worn from previous Deepavali celebrations) and offer prayers at home or visit a temple to seek blessings.

It’s also common to light traditional oil lamps, also called agal vilakku, to symbolise the removal of darkness and presence of light.

Wearing Traditional Indian Clothing

No religious or cultural celebration is complete without traditional clothes. Just like how Malays have Baju Raya on Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the Chinese have Cheongsam during the Lunar New Year, the Indian and Hindu community in Malaysia are typically seen wearing a kurta or a saree on Deepavali.

Pic: Threads / @zk____khanoo

Deepavali is the best time to spot or even shop for these beautiful pieces of Indian culture.

Places like Brickfields and Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur would often be brimming with families searching for their Deepavali outfits prior to the day of celebration.

Attending Deepavali Open Houses

Pic: iStock

After the prayers and new clothes shopping comes one of the most meaningful parts of Deepavali, which is to visit family near and far.

Open houses are organised by some families, where they welcome relatives, friends, and even work colleagues from different ethnic and religious backgrounds. This open-house culture is especially meaningful in Malaysia because it allows people from different communities to experience the festival together.

Pic: iStock

The best part of a Deepavali open house, as many Malaysians would agree with, is the food. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy home-cooked dishes such as curry dishes, briyani, traditional Indian snacks and sweets, and more.

READ MORE: 5 Interesting Things To Know About Kolams, The Colourful Art That Makes Deepavali Special

Deepavali Open House Dos and Don’ts

A few things to keep in mind, whether you’re the one hosting a Deepavali open house or attending one, is to keep safety and etiquette in mind.

For example, avoid wearing nylon clothing as they catch fire easily. A house celebrating Deepavali will have lit oil lamps around. For those hosting, don’t leave any open flames near curtains or cluttered areas to prevent a house fire.

Pic: iStock

Guests should follow etiquette such as taking their shoes off before entering the house, and minding their manners. A good rule of thumb is to simply observe the hosts and the environment. Guests are also expected to dress for the occassion — wear bright colours that celebrate the festivities instead of black or dark clothes, which is considered inauspicious.

As with almost every major cultural and religious celebration in Malaysia, fireworks are usually present, and it’s important to handle them safely. Never light a firework or firecracker indoors and definitely do not leave children unattended with explosives.

Pro tip: have a bucket of water nearby ready in case of a fire-related accident.

With these simple considerations in mind, a Deepavali celebration can be enjoyed by all with peace of mind.

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