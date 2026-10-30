Anwar Keeps Political Options Open Ahead Of GE16, Says Analyst

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is keeping his options open heading towards the 16th General Election (GE16), with a cooperation agreement between the Unity government and Bersatu, alongside several other MPs, potentially widening his political room for manoeuvres, an analyst says.

Universiti Malaya senior lecturer in political science, public administration and development studies Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) could be viewed as a political development that expands the range of cooperation available to Anwar in Parliament.

He said the agreement could also be interpreted as an indirect signal to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) that the government’s survival does not necessarily depend on a single political partner.

“Anwar now has a wider scope for cooperation in Parliament, giving him greater flexibility in managing relations between political parties,” he told TRP.

CSA Not Necessarily A Move Against Umno-BN

However, Tawfik said he did not believe the agreement was necessarily intended to pressure Umno-BN.

Instead, he said the CSA was primarily aimed at securing support for the administration, the passage of Budget 2027 and the government’s institutional reform agenda.

He also pointed out that Bersatu continued to maintain its position as an opposition party despite signing the agreement.

In this context, Tawfik said Umno-BN remained a strategically important political partner within the unity government.

“As such, I do not think the CSA should be interpreted as an attempt to replace Umno-BN. Rather, it shows that political cooperation is becoming more open and is no longer confined to traditional alliances,” he said.

Umno-BN Must Account For Changing Political Dynamics

Tawfik said the development was significant because it gave Anwar more avenues to build political understanding with different parties, while requiring Umno-BN to take into account the changing relationship between the government and certain opposition parties.

He said the arrangement could offer Anwar greater flexibility in managing parliamentary support as the country moves closer to GE16.

However, he cautioned that it remained too early to conclude whether the agreement would fundamentally alter the balance of power within the unity government.

“Whether this situation truly changes the balance of power within the unity government still depends on the positions taken by the parties involved and how the agreement is implemented,” he said.

Yesterday, the government signed a CSA with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and 12 other parliamentarians, including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

These MPs have also pledged to back Anwar’s government for the remainder of the current parliamentary term and support the passage of Budget 2027.

The agreement will allow the MPs to receive constituency development allocations equivalent to those given to government backbenchers.

Apart from the allocations, Syed Saddiq said key provisions of the CSA included reforms to separate the appointment of the Public Prosecutor from the Prime Minister’s powers.

He said the move was intended to prevent corruption cases from being dropped to protect allies or institutions from being used to target political opponents.

“Whether friend or foe, everyone must abide by the law,” he said.

Syed Saddiq added that he had been involved in a special committee negotiating the reforms for six months and would support the amendments when they were tabled in Parliament, describing them as crucial to Malaysia’s future.

Another key provision, he said, was to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to two terms, regardless of the individual’s political party.

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