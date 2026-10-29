US To Build New KL Embassy? RM420 Million LTAT Land Deal Has People Talking

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The United States government plans to build a new embassy in Kuala Lumpur after securing a lease on a parcel of land in Ampang Hilir for RM420 million.

The proposed site is located along Jalan U Thant, an area known for its diplomatic missions and residential properties.

The new embassy would add to the US diplomatic presence in Malaysia, which currently operates from 376 Jalan Tun Razak in Taman U Thant, Kuala Lumpur, where Malaysians also go for visa interviews and other consular services.

The US Has Had A Diplomatic Presence In Malaysia For Decades

The US has maintained diplomatic ties with Malaysia since the country gained independence in 1957.

According to the US Department of State, American consular relations with what is now Malaysia date back to 1918, when a consul was appointed in Penang.

The US established a consular post in Kuala Lumpur in 1948 before upgrading its representation to embassy status on 31 August 1957, coinciding with Malaya’s independence.

Today, the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur handles diplomatic relations between the two countries, alongside services for American citizens and Malaysians seeking to travel to the US.

Details about the planned building, its construction timeline and when the existing embassy might relocate have not been announced in the reports available so far.

LTAT Land Secured Through Tender Process

The proposed embassy site became a talking point after Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed in Parliament on 26 October that the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) had agreed to lease the land to the US government for RM420 million.

Khaled was responding while winding up the debate on Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said several parties had submitted bids for the property, with the US government emerging as the successful bidder.

According to the minister, the transaction was part of LTAT’s efforts to rebalance its investment portfolio and was conducted in accordance with the fund’s policies, procedures, governance requirements and relevant laws.

However, the deal involves a lease rather than an outright transfer of land ownership. Khaled said ownership remains with the Federal Lands Commissioner.

The parcel has been identified as Lot 11972 along Jalan U Thant, covering approximately 50,450 sq m, or about 12.5 acres.

Questions Raised Over The Deal

The transaction had already attracted parliamentary scrutiny before Khaled’s explanation.

Batu Pahat MP Onn Abu Bakar previously sought clarification on the land’s status, its sale price and who had approved the transaction.

Onn also questioned why a caveat had been registered against the land by the US Embassy on 2 December 2025.

He cited a land search indicating that the parcel was designated for residential use and raised questions about the implications of disposing of the property, given LTAT’s responsibilities towards members of the armed forces, including their welfare and housing needs.

Khaled’s subsequent statement confirmed the RM420 million price and the tender process, but publicly available reports have not provided a detailed breakdown of the competing bids, the lease duration or the valuation underpinning the transaction.

It also remains unclear from the reports whether any change to the site’s existing land-use designation will be required before an embassy can be built.

Over on social media, conversations have started over the lease deal.

One Threads user wanted to know the value of the land before the tender process started and how many bids exactly have there been.

For now, the US government’s proposed new embassy is the stated purpose of the deal, while further details about the lease terms, development plans and approval process remain outstanding.

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