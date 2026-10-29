Umno Says BN To Work With PAS, PN Allies In Melaka Election
Umno says BN and PN will campaign together and unveil a joint manifesto for the Melaka polls following a decision by the party’s Supreme Working Council.
In Brief
- BN and PN will contest the Melaka state election together, with a joint manifesto aimed at serving the people.
- Umno urged its leaders and machinery to campaign ethically, avoiding slander, insults, or verbal abuse against rival parties.
- This marks the third time BN and PN have cooperated in an election, after Johor and Negeri Sembilan.