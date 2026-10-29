Umno Says BN To Work With PAS, PN Allies In Melaka Election

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The question of who would partner Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming Melaka state election has been answered, with Umno announcing that the coalition would work alongside PAS and its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement, Umno said it had called on all party members and machinery to support its partners, adding that BN and PN would launch a joint election manifesto aimed at delivering the best possible service to the people.

“(We also) urge party leaders and machinery to always conduct election campaigns in a prudent and ethical manner, without engaging in any acts of slander, insults or verbal abuse against rival parties,” Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

The decision was made following a meeting of Umno’s Supreme Working Council last night.

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Umno also urged the Madani Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to reverse its cancellation of projects deemed important to the people, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

This marks the third time BN and PN have worked together in an election, following their cooperation in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Several Umno leaders had previously called for the continuation of the so-called “blue wave” cooperation in Melaka, including Umno Youth chief Datuk Akmal Saleh, who is also a Melaka state executive council member.

READ MORE: Umno Youth Ready To Defend Melaka As Blue Stronghold, Says Akmal

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