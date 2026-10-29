TikTok Shop LIVE Becomes Digital Shopfront For Malaysian MSMEs As Local Sellers Record 140% Sales Growth

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Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are finding new ways to reach customers through TikTok Shop, with LIVE shopping becoming a digital shopfront that allows local sellers to demonstrate products, answer questions and build trust with potential buyers.

According to TikTok Shop Malaysia, nearly six in 10 of its users in Malaysia now name LIVE as their preferred way to shop, giving businesses an opportunity to connect with customers in real time rather than relying solely on traditional product listings.

The platform said its #JomLokal MSMEs recorded 140% year-on-year sales growth during this year’s 9.9 campaign, growing more than 3.5 times faster than the platform’s average growth.

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, said LIVE shopping allows customers to see products being demonstrated and ask sellers questions directly.

She added that the format also gives shoppers a chance to get to know the people behind the businesses, helping first-time buyers develop into returning customers.

The growth comes as more Malaysians express a preference for homegrown businesses, with about 58% of TikTok users in Malaysia saying they prefer to shop local.

Local Sellers Are Reaching Customers Beyond Their Hometowns

TikTok Shop said discovery commerce, where shoppers discover products through videos and LIVE sessions, is helping local businesses reach customers outside their immediate communities.

One example is Qaysaa, a hijab brand founded by Siti Sya’erah in 2022. She started selling from her home in Mentakab, Pahang, before eventually opening a boutique four years later.

Creator partnerships now account for nearly 90% of Qaysaa’s sales on TikTok Shop, helping the brand reach customers well beyond its hometown.

@qaysaaofficial ZEN BOXY TSHIRT has been our best selling T-shirt since 2024! Now available in 16 colors for you to choose from! Made from premium 230 GSM cotton, it offers a cool, breathable and comfortable feel. With its minimalist design, it is easy to pair with any skirt or pants for an effortless everyday look. ♬ Love at first sight – AI MUSIC MATRIX

TikTok Shop also reported that creator-driven sales on its platform had almost doubled year on year.

Meanwhile, structured training programmes are helping local entrepreneurs improve their online selling skills.

Through incubation and training initiatives with partners including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP), the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), Yayasan Pembangunan Usahawan Terengganu (YPU) and TEKUN Nasional, TikTok Shop said it trained 154,000 sellers and creators across Malaysia in 2026.

Terengganu Baby Food Business Doubles Sales

Another example is Adhwa Baby Food, a business founded by Emaliana Ramli in Besut, Terengganu, which produces baby food using local ingredients.

During a three-month incubation programme with YPU, Emaliana more than doubled her LIVE hours and short-video output on TikTok Shop.

Pic: TikTok / @adhwababyfoodhq

Over the same period, Adhwa Baby Food’s sales on the platform doubled to more than RM115,000, while its orders increased from around 6,200 to more than 13,000.

The example highlights how online selling tools and structured business support can help small businesses expand their customer base.

TikTok Shop Commits RM250 Million To Support Local Sellers

Beyond LIVE shopping and creator partnerships, TikTok Shop Malaysia said it committed up to RM250 million in 2026 to support 400,000 local sellers and creators through shipping rebates, vouchers and visibility support.

More than 200,000 new local sellers have joined the platform this year, including businesses from rural areas and small towns looking to reach customers nationwide.

During the 9.9 campaign, vouchers, shipping rebates and other promotional support helped shoppers save close to 40% per order on average, according to the company.

The platform also highlighted Ihsan Rahmah, a cost-of-living initiative run in collaboration with KPDN. During 9.9, the initiative generated around 28,000 orders for everyday essentials such as rice, flour, noodles and canned food, while helping households save nearly RM450,000.

With the 11.11 and 12.12 shopping campaigns approaching, TikTok Shop Malaysia said the year-end period could offer further opportunities for local businesses to grow their sales.

Azre said the platform aims to provide local entrepreneurs with the tools and support needed to make the most of the year-end shopping season while reinvesting in the sellers and shoppers who contribute to its growth.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs and homegrown brands can register through TikTok Shop Seller Center and access step-by-step tutorials through TikTok Shop Academy.

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