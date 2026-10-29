Selangor Couple Wins Myvi For Paying Property Tax On Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple in Hulu Langat won a brand-new car for paying their property assessment tax (cukai taksiran) on time recently.

Yap Koi Peng and Chai Sivo Chun won the grand prize, a Perodua Myvi 1.3 (G Specification), during the Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS) 2026 Property Tax Lucky Draw Campaign.

The prize presentation ceremony was held on 24 October 2026 at Bukit Beruntung, in conjunction with the MPHS Vehicle-Free Day programme.

Aside from the couple, several other taxpayers won top-tier awards.

Suzana Anwar and Narinder Singh each won a Yamaha Avantiz 125cc motorcycle, while Kow Beeleng and joint owners Roslan Majid and Gayah Majid took home Modenas Karisma 125cc motorcycles.

Mohamed Radzuan and Chong Suat Mooi each won an EZI RAY-01 electric scooter. The list of winners can be viewed on the official website here.

What is the 2026 Property Tax Lucky Draw Campaign about?

MPHS organised this RM220,000 lucky draw to reward responsible homeowners and encourage residents to switch from printed bills to digital e-billing (Bil Maya) while paying their property taxes online and on time.

The MPHS 2026 Tax Assessment Lucky Draw was held as a seven-part series, with winners drawn at each stage to reward ratepayers for settling their dues.

In total, 32 winners walked away with prizes ranging from air fryers and air purifiers to a grand prize Perodua Myvi in this recent draw.

To qualify, participants had to be Malaysian citizens registered as property owners under MPHS, settle both their assessment tax arrears and annual assessment tax online within the specified period, and not have received any assessment tax incentives from the State Government or the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council.

Following the strong response, MPHS has officially announced that the Lucky Draw Campaign will return in 2027, giving taxpayers another chance to win by paying early.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.