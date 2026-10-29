MCA Accepts Two Seats In Melaka Polls After Assurances On Chinese Representation

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MCA is prepared to contest just two seats in the upcoming Melaka state election after being assured that it would continue to have a significant role in representing the Chinese community in the state.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the decision was reached following a meeting among BN component parties, comprising Umno, MCA, MIC, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Malaysian People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP).

The Ayer Itam MP said BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had responded positively to the issues raised by MCA.

“We have been assured that the representation of the Chinese community, especially MCA will not be sidelined and continue to play a role.

“Zahid has also assured us that Chinese participation in the state government will not be sidelined and that we will work together to uphold BN’s aspirations,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

READ MORE: Wee Wants More – MCA Demanding More Seats In Melaka

BN will contest 21 out of 28 available seats in the Melaka state election, scheduled next month, with MCA only allocated two seats – Machap and Kelebang – down from seven that the party contested in 2021.

Both incumbent Machap Jaya assemblyman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem and incumbent Kelebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong were also picked to defend their respective seats.

Wee said MCA’s two candidates would contest under the BN banner, stressing that the coalition’s long-standing partnership remained intact despite the limited seat allocation.

He said recent discussions had yielded encouraging progress in strengthening ties between component parties, adding that the willingness to listen to one another’s concerns reflected BN’s spirit of cooperation.

The MCA president said the party had no objections to using the coalition’s logo or accepting the two seats allocated to it, noting that the issues raised with Ahmad Zahid had been given due consideration.

Nomination day for the 16th Melaka state election is scheduled for 31 Oct, followed by early voting on 10 Nov and polling day on 14 Nov.

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

MCA could still increase its number of state assemblymen if BN and PN emerge victorious in Melaka, following an amendment to the Melaka State Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2026 passed by the state legislative assembly on 14 July.

The amendment allows for the appointment of up to seven additional state assemblymen.

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