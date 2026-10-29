Maybank Championship 2026 Lets Visitors Try Golf For Free

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Golf is often seen as an expensive sport reserved for the wealthy, but visitors to the Maybank Championship 2026 can get a taste of the game for free while enjoying a range of activities at the tournament.

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) from Oct 29 to Nov 1, the tournament offers free entry to Maybank debit cardholders, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the sport and explore activities designed for people of all ages and skill levels.

Syukri Salleh, 50, from Klang, said he had volunteered at the international tournament several times since it was first introduced in 2016.

Syukri hopes more golf enthusiasts will bring their families to the Maybank Championship to experience the tournament together.

“I enjoy the game while also serving as a small ambassador for the country by introducing Malaysia to visitors from overseas.

“There are plenty of activities suitable for beginners, including opportunities to learn how to hit a golf ball on the course. There are also virtual golf games that everyone can take part in,” he told TRP at KLGCC today.

Meanwhile, best friends Rayhan Singh and Muhammad Aiden Muhammad Rizal, both 17, told TRP they had a great time exploring the activities at the Maybank Championship 2026.

Best friends – Rayhan and Aiden – bro-ing it out at Maybank Championship 2026. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

“I won golf balls playing the golf simulator just now. I pretty much enjoyed my time here today,” Muhammad Aiden said.

Rayhan acknowledged that golf was often considered an expensive sport but said beginners could start by practising at a driving range and sharing clubs with friends or family instead of immediately investing in their own equipment.

He also said he was delighted with the range of side activities available around the tournament.

“My dad told me to come and honestly, what an experience I had today with my best friend. This is my first time coming to an Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournament like this,” Rayhan said.

Apart from golf activities, visitors can also interact with Tiger, an artificial intelligence-powered programme designed to answer questions about the Maybank Championship.

The Maybank Championship became an LPGA Tour event in 2023 and has since established itself as one of Asia’s premier women’s professional golf tournaments.

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