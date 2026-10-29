Man Found Dead In Locked School Toilet In Sarawak
A 46-year-old man was found dead inside a toilet cubicle at a primary school in Serian on Wednesday. Firefighters had to force open the door, and the cause of death has yet to be identified.
JBPM Sarawak
In Brief
- A 46-year-old man, Mohd Faizal Muhammad Isa, was found dead in a locked toilet cubicle at SJKC Chung Hua, Serian.
- Firefighters forced open the toilet door after receiving an emergency call at 4.30pm, finding the man unconscious inside.
- His body was handed to police, with a post-mortem pending at Hospital Serian's mortuary before funeral arrangements.