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Man Found Dead In Locked School Toilet In Sarawak
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Man Found Dead In Locked School Toilet In Sarawak

A 46-year-old man was found dead inside a toilet cubicle at a primary school in Serian on Wednesday. Firefighters had to force open the door, and the cause of death has yet to be identified.

by
October 29, 2026
JBPM Sarawak
In Brief
  • A 46-year-old man, Mohd Faizal Muhammad Isa, was found dead in a locked toilet cubicle at SJKC Chung Hua, Serian.
  • Firefighters forced open the toilet door after receiving an emergency call at 4.30pm, finding the man unconscious inside.
  • His body was handed to police, with a post-mortem pending at Hospital Serian's mortuary before funeral arrangements.

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A 46-year-old man was found dead inside a toilet cubicle at a Chinese primary school in Serian, Sarawak, on Wednesday (28 October).

According to reports, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at about 4.30 pm reporting an incident at SJKC Chung Hua, located at Mile 32, Jalan Baki Lama.

Firefighters from the Serian station reached the school at 4.43pm. They had to use specialised equipment to force open the toilet door.

Inside, they found the man unconscious. He was later pronounced dead by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel at the scene.

His body was handed over to the police for further action. The operation ended at 5.25pm, with four police personnel and three MOH personnel assisting.

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Identified

The Borneo Post identified the man as Mohd Faizal Muhammad Isa.

A condolence post by Masjid Darul Makmur Serian on Facebook said he was an active member of the Serian Fardhu Kifayah squad (a community group that handles burial duties), serving at the Kemayor Islamic Cemetery in Serian.

It added that he lived in Kampung Kemayau 2 with his wife and children.

The mosque said his body was at Hospital Serian’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem, with funeral arrangements to follow once it is done.

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