Man Found Dead In Locked School Toilet In Sarawak

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A 46-year-old man was found dead inside a toilet cubicle at a Chinese primary school in Serian, Sarawak, on Wednesday (28 October).

According to reports, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at about 4.30 pm reporting an incident at SJKC Chung Hua, located at Mile 32, Jalan Baki Lama.

Firefighters from the Serian station reached the school at 4.43pm. They had to use specialised equipment to force open the toilet door.

Inside, they found the man unconscious. He was later pronounced dead by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel at the scene.

His body was handed over to the police for further action. The operation ended at 5.25pm, with four police personnel and three MOH personnel assisting.

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Identified

The Borneo Post identified the man as Mohd Faizal Muhammad Isa.

A condolence post by Masjid Darul Makmur Serian on Facebook said he was an active member of the Serian Fardhu Kifayah squad (a community group that handles burial duties), serving at the Kemayor Islamic Cemetery in Serian.

It added that he lived in Kampung Kemayau 2 with his wife and children.

The mosque said his body was at Hospital Serian’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem, with funeral arrangements to follow once it is done.

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