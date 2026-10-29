Man Allegedly Breaks Policeman’s Teeth At Genting Casino

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Police arrested a foreign man on 27 October for allegedly assaulting an auxiliary policeman and vandalising equipment at Sky Casino in Genting Highlands.

Police believe the 34-year-old was intoxicated and had behaved aggressively towards members of the public before entering the casino.

Once inside, the man repeatedly banged his head on the screens of three gambling machines and damaged them. He also damaged two chairs.

He then punched a 32-year-old auxiliary policeman who tried to restrain him, breaking two of the officer’s teeth.

The policeman has since received treatment at Bentong Hospital, while the suspect sustained a forehead injury that required six stitches.

Checks also found that the suspect had no criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief causing property damage.

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