Man Allegedly Breaks Policeman’s Teeth At Genting Casino
Police arrested a 34-year-old foreign man on Tuesday (27 Oct) after he allegedly damaged gambling machines at Sky Casino, Genting Highlands, and punched an auxiliary policeman.
Credit: Meng Fatt Lee/FB
In Brief
- A foreign man was arrested on 27 October for allegedly assaulting an auxiliary policeman and vandalising equipment at Sky Casino, Genting Highlands.
- The intoxicated 34-year-old damaged three gambling machines and two chairs, then punched a policeman, breaking two of his teeth.
- The suspect, who had no criminal record and tested negative for drugs, faces charges under Sections 323 and 427 of the Penal Code.