TRP
Now Reading
Kuching Gets Its First IKEA On 27 November, At Peninsular Prices
TRP
TRP

Kuching Gets Its First IKEA On 27 November, At Peninsular Prices

The store at Pines Mall will be IKEA’s first in East Malaysia and its first small-format store in Malaysia. Shoppers can take selected items home the same day. Grab-and-go food includes meatballs, curry puffs and soft serve.

by
October 29, 2026
Unsplash / IKEA FB
In Brief
  • IKEA Kuching will open on 27 November at Pines Mall in Batu Kawa, becoming the first IKEA store in East Malaysia.
  • Sarawakians will pay the same prices as shoppers in Peninsular Malaysia, with around 5,000 home furnishing products available.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

IKEA Malaysia has confirmed that IKEA Kuching will open on 27 November at Pines Mall in Batu Kawa.

It will be the retailer’s first store in Sarawak and in East Malaysia.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (28 Oct). IKEA had earlier said the store would open in December, without giving a date.

IKEA Malaysia said Sarawakians will pay the same prices as shoppers in Peninsular Malaysia.

IKEA Malaysia country retail director Takeshi Murai said Sarawakians will be able to experience IKEA “physically, right here in Kuching”.

Until now, customers in Sarawak could only order online and collect their items at the Kuching Collection Point on Jalan Demak Laut 3.

First Small-Format Store In Malaysia

IKEA Kuching is also IKEA Malaysia’s first small-format store.

It will carry around 5,000 home furnishing products. By comparison, IKEA Cheras, the country’s biggest store, had over 8,500 products on display when it opened in 2015.

IKEA said shoppers can take selected items home on the same day.

It will be IKEA Malaysia’s fifth store in the country, after Damansara, Cheras, Tebrau and Batu Kawan.

The food offering will be grab-and-go. IKEA said this includes meatballs, curry puffs, hot dogs and soft serve, as well as Swedish food products to bring home.

Opening celebrations will run from 27 to 29 November.

IKEA said activities and IKEA Family offers will be announced closer to the date.

When IKEA first announced the store, one commenter said she was about to move homes and wanted the store to open quickly.

Another asked if there would be an IKEA restaurant.

A third said they wanted meatballs.

A restaurant at the upcoming Kuching IKEA has not been announced.

READ MORE: IKEA Kuching Set To Open In December, Bringing First IKEA Store To East Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd