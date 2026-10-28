vivo X500 Pro Max Lands In Malaysia With A 200MP Zoom And Jay Chou Tickets Up For Grabs

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vivo Malaysia has launched its X500 Series, which includes the X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro and X500. The company announced the lineup on Tuesday (27 Oct), with prices starting from RM4,699.

vivo says the series is built around one aim: to be “No. 1 in Photography, The Only Choice in Videography.” To get there, it worked with ZEISS to co-engineer the cameras.

At the top of the range, the X500 Pro Max packs a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with an 85mm equivalent focal length.

You can also pair it with vivo’s ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, which stretches your reach to a 400mm equivalent.

Next, the X500 Pro has a 64MP telephoto camera, also at 85mm equivalent, and it works with a 200mm equivalent extender. Rounding out the series, the standard X500 has a 72mm equivalent telephoto camera and a 50MP main camera.

Both the Pro Max and Pro also get Lock-On Subject Tracking. It keeps your subject in focus even if they briefly leave the frame. For now, it only works on people.

Stage Mode 3.0 Turns Every Fan Into a Front-Row Filmmaker

vivo is pitching the series at concertgoers. Stage Mode 3.0 includes Auto Framing Fancam Video, 4K Dual-View Stage Video and Super Telephoto Stage Snapshot.

The Pro Max and Pro support 4K 120 fps video with AF tracking.

The main camera on both models also records 4K Dolby Vision Portrait Video and native 4K 240 fps slow-motion footage.

The Pro Max and Pro run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. The X500 uses the Dimensity 9600M.

vivo said the batteries are the largest ever in an X Series phone:

X500 Pro Max: 7,800 mAh

X500: 7,500 mAh

X500 Pro: 6,510 mAh

All three support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Pro Max has a 6.85-inch 2K display, which vivo said is its largest on a flat-screen smartphone. The X500 Pro has a 6.36-inch display and the X500 has a 6.59-inch display.

All models have IP68 and IP69 ratings, with peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

Free Gifts Worth RM598

The X500 Pro Max starts from RM6,099 during pre-order (RRP RM6,399), or RM249.96 per month for 24 months.

The Telephoto Kit (400mm) is available from RM6,998 (RRP RM7,998), or RM287.42 per month for 24 months.

vivo said pre-orders qualify for an Early Bird Offer until 2 November, with rewards worth over RM4,700. These include a lucky draw for Jay Chou’s “Carnival II” World Tour 2027 concert tickets and rebates of RM300 to RM1,000 on selected models.

Customers also get free gifts worth RM598: an AI Face Tracking Selfie Tripod, a Magnetic Wireless Microphone and vivo Buds Pro.

Other offers include:

RM150 off via SPayLater with a minimum spend of RM1,500

RM120 off via Atome with a minimum spend of RM1,000

RM300 trade-in rebate for eligible devices

Three months of Google AI Pro access with 5TB of cloud storage

vivo Care comes with a two-year warranty and a one-year international warranty with lens protection.

Other 2026 Flagships In The Same Price Range

Oppo launched the Find X10 series in Malaysia on 22 October. The Find X10 starts from RM4,999 and the Find X10 Pro Max is priced at RM6,999. The Pro Max has three 200MP Hasselblad cameras and an 8,000 mAh battery.

Google’s Pixel 11 series went on sale on 20 August. The Pixel 11 Pro starts from RM4,999 and the Pixel 11 Pro XL from RM5,999, both with 256GB storage.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra arrived at the start of March at RM5,499 for the 16GB + 512GB model. It comes with a Leica-tuned camera system.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series launched in February. The Galaxy S26 (512GB) was priced at RM5,199, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra (512GB) was RM6,799.

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