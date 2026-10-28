TuJu But To Where? App Still Wonky, Search Not Working, Point A To Point B Still In One Straight Line

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Malaysia’s homegrown navigation app TuJu is still available on the Google Play Store, but as of 28 October, there is no publicly listed new app release addressing the problems that recently left motorists frustrated.

The app’s developer, Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd, previously promised to complete restoration and improvement works by 6 November at the latest.

However, motorists checking the app-store listings will find that its published version history has yet to reflect a new release following the latest wave of complaints.

In the Google Play Store listing records its latest update on 22 October 2026, with version 2.0.4.

Users can still download the app even as its navigation functions undergo corrective work.

What Happened To TuJu?

TuJu came under intense scrutiny after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim encouraged Malaysians to use the locally developed navigation app as an alternative to Waze, citing concerns over the security of users’ movement data.

The government subsequently prohibited civil servants from using Waze for official duties.

But the push for a homegrown alternative quickly ran into trouble when TuJu experienced technical disruptions following a sharp surge in users.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the influx of users had affected the system, prompting efforts to restore stability and increase its capacity.

The app reportedly recorded more than 700,000 downloads in just over a day following the renewed attention.

On 22 October, technology publication SoyaCincau reported that TuJu’s core turn-by-turn navigation function had been temporarily disabled for urgent corrective work.

Its testing also highlighted problems including unreliable directions, missed highway exits, inaccurate route displays and a lack of real-time traffic information.

Other complaints included missing speed-limit alerts and the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

LLM apologised for the disruption and acknowledged feedback about navigation accuracy, route information and the overall user experience.

Developer Promises Fix By 6 November

Prosignal Consortium apologised to users who had experienced disruptions and said its technical team was carrying out restoration and improvement works.

The company set 6 November as the latest target for completing the work, adding that updates would be communicated through TuJu’s official channels.

TuJu Was Never Meant To Replace Waze

LLM chairperson Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad said the locally developed app was never intended to compete directly with Waze.

Instead, TuJu was conceived as an additional service for users of tolled highways, offering traffic updates, information on rest areas, enforcement camera locations and emergency assistance contacts.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Hasni said the collaboration with developer Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd was intended to improve LLM’s Traffic Management Centre, rather than create a navigation platform comparable to Waze.

Its scope is also considerably narrower. For now, TuJu is focused solely on tolled highways, with any expansion to federal, municipal or village roads dependent on technical capabilities and funding. Hasni suggested such an expansion could take another 10 to 15 years.

Hasni also acknowledged concerns over how TuJu was presented during a briefing to the National Security Council, saying he needed to establish whether LLM and Prosignal had clearly explained the app’s intended functions.

He said the Cabinet had asked LLM and Prosignal to explain the technical disruptions, their causes and the proposed improvements.

Politicians Want Answers

The technical problems have also attracted criticism from politicians and government leaders.

DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng described TuJu as a “national embarrassment” and questioned whether the app had undergone sufficient testing before being promoted as an alternative to Waze.

He also called for greater transparency over the cost of developing the application and urged the government to improve it before expecting Malaysians to rely on it.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil subsequently said LLM and Prosignal needed to provide a detailed explanation covering the causes of the problems, the app’s technical shortcomings and the corrective measures being taken.

On 24 October, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also called for urgent improvements, saying the application needed to meet an acceptable standard before it could win public confidence.

Anwar, meanwhile apologised to users who encountered problems and acknowledged that delays in refining the application had contributed to its shortcomings.

Still Downloadable, Still Waiting

TuJu was introduced in November 2025 as a highway navigation application developed through a collaboration between LLM and Prosignal Consortium.

Its features include route information, highway traffic updates, information on facilities, toll charges and emergency assistance.

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