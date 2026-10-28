Receipt Did Not Stop RM59 Tax For Singaporean’s Two-Year-Old Speaker At Johor CIQ

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singapore-based balloon artist and content creator Norvin Ong was charged RM59 in tax by Malaysian customs officers at the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex for carrying a two-year-old Martin Roland MPA-50 speaker in his car boot.

He was shocked, claiming he bought the speakers in 2024 and even had the receipt to prove it.

On 20 October, Ong was organising his office and had placed the speaker in its original packaging to bring home. However, he was stopped by officers at CIQ at about 11.40pm. Despite showing the officer the receipt, the officer looked up the selling price on Google and calculated the 10% duty amount of RM59.

Ong said he accepted that he had to pay the tax, but was further befuddled when he was told he had to wait until 12am to pay by card.

He had no choice but to wait because he had no cash on him. He finally managed to pay the tax after 12am and left the complex.

Ong reminded the public against bringing electronics into Johor Bahru. He added that another female driver was allegedly taxed RM200 for an air purifier she won at a company’s lucky draw.

Sealed Box, Big Bill? Commenters Rush In With Their Own Border Horror Stories

After sharing his ordeal on his TikTok account, the comment section blew up with questions, and some shared similar experiences at the border.

A user said they were taxed RM1,300 the week before because they had a lot of camping gear and one big DJI power station.

Another user suggested that Ong was likely taxed because the item was still in its retail packaging, which customs officers can take as a sign it was meant for resale.

He added that if Ong received an official receipt for the tax payment, everything was above board. Ong confirmed that he was issued a receipt for the payment.

Why an Old Receipt May Not Protect You at Johor CIQ

Travellers at Johor CIQ get a duty-free allowance for general goods, but you should confirm the exact limit with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Personal items you are actively using, like the phone in your pocket or the clothes you are wearing, are usually not a problem.

However, an item still in its retail box may be treated as a new purchase rather than a personal belonging.

Officers may also set aside an old receipt and check the item’s current selling price online instead.

The 10% tax is then based on that price, so the amount depends on what the speaker sells for now, not what Ong paid.

Anyone travelling with boxed electronics should check the latest Customs guidance before crossing.

READ MORE: The RM2,600 Louis Vuitton Lesson: Malaysian Doctor’s Paris Shopping Calculations Meet KLIA Reality

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.