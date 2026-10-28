OCBC Opens Ringgit Savings As Malaysians Hold 36% Of Cross-Border Banking

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Malaysia’s growing affluent segment accounts for 36% of cross-border banking customers in Singapore, according to a report released on 22 October by Citi Wealth and research firm RFI Global.

Indonesia ranks first at 41%.

Citibank Singapore chief executive Yeo Wenxian, who also heads wealth for Asia South, attributed Singapore’s appeal as a wealth management centre to its stable operating environment and strong connections to global markets.

He said clients are looking for opportunities that “extend beyond their home markets” while seeking trusted advice.

OCBC Adds Ringgit To Singapore Savings Accounts

Separately, OCBC began letting customers hold ringgit in its Singapore savings accounts from 23 October.

OCBC said it is the first non-Malaysian lender to offer this in a Singapore-based personal savings account.

Holders of the Global Savings Account and Premier Global Savings Account can convert Singapore dollars into ringgit and hold up to RM50,000.

The ringgit balances earn interest. OCBC said digital multi-currency wallets do not offer this.

Customers can also withdraw ringgit at OCBC ATMs in Malaysia without foreign exchange conversion, administrative or third-party operator charges.

OCBC said Global Savings Account openings rose by more than 25% between July and September, after Singapore tightened its monetary policy in July and strengthened the Singapore dollar.

Malaysia is the most popular overseas spending destination for OCBC customers. It accounts for one in three of their overseas transactions.

Malaysian Investors Plan To Cut Cash

HSBC’s Global Affluent Investor Snapshot 2026 found that 16% of affluent and high-net-worth Malaysian respondents plan to reduce their cash holdings over the next 12 months.

The global average is 12%. Singapore is at 13%.

The survey covered nearly 10,000 respondents across 10 markets.

Manulife’s 2025 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report found that cash makes up half of Malaysians’ non-property assets. Savings or annuity insurance and mutual funds follow.

Banks Court Malaysia’s Affluent

Hong Leong Bank’s Jeffrey Yap said at the Malaysia Wealth Management Forum in May that the mass affluent segment has about 4.5 million people. He said assets in the segment are growing at around 30% a year.

Yap also said ultra-high-net-worth clients are returning from offshore centres. He said they now expect the same global product access and service quality they had abroad.

UOB Malaysia said in June it plans to double its affluent customer base by 2028. Invested assets under management in its affluent wealth business have grown 30% since 2024, driven largely by fixed-income products, the bank said.

UOB cited Boston Consulting Group’s Global Wealth Report 2026, which found the affluent and emerging high-net-worth segment is expanding rapidly in Malaysia but remains underserved in investment advisory.

CIMB planned to introduce CIMB Private Wealth in Malaysia by mid-2026. Maybank said in August that wealth management will remain a key growth engine.

Asian Private Banker data shows onshore assets under management at Malaysia’s private banks grew 13% to US$91 billion in 2024.

Closer to the border, the Iskandar Regional Development Authority and PwC Malaysia convened an Iskandar Malaysia CEO Roundtable Series 2026 session in Iskandar Puteri on agrofood opportunities in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, covering financing access and cross-border food supply chains.

READ MORE: Should You Buy Bank Shares After The Fall? A Fund Manager Says Dividend Yields Are At 6-7%

READ MORE: How Much Money Do You REALLY Need to Retire in Malaysia?

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