Negeri Sembilan Gazette Confirms Dismissal Of Three Undang Amid Royal Dispute

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A Negeri Sembilan government gazette has confirmed the dismissal of three traditional chiefs (Undang), and recognised a new Undang Rembau, in a development that could weaken efforts to remove Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as the state’s ruler.

The documents, signed by the Negeri Sembilan Council of Justice and Custom (DKU) secretary and officially published as gazettes, formalise the removal of the disputed Undang Sungei Ujong Datuk Mubarak Thahak, Syahbandar Sungei Ujong Datuk Badarudin Abdul Khalid, and Undang Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad.

According to official documents dated 26 Oct, Mubarak’s dismissal took effect on 13 May 2025, while Maarof’s removal took effect on 31 May 2023.

Badarudin was also dismissed as Syahbandar Sungei Ujong, a traditional office that serves as a counterweight to the Undang in the Sungei Ujong district.

The documents stated that the dismissals were carried out in compliance with decisions made by traditional leaders in their respective territories.

The gazette also formally recognised Datuk Hasan Ab Hamid as the new Undang Rembau, replacing Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, an ally of Mubarak.

The DKU had reportedly disputed Abdul Rahim’s status, claiming his appointment as Undang Rembau had never been properly formalised.

Datuk Faris Johari was also recognised as Mubarak’s successor as Undang Sungei Ujong.

READ MORE: Ismail, Exco Set To Meet Tunku Nadzaruddin Amid Negeri Sembilan Royal Dispute

Move Could Weaken Push To Remove Tuanku Muhriz

According to Malaysiakini, the gazettes are deemed valid, the move would further weaken the position of the Undang who have sought to remove Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar and replace him with his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

The only Undang whose position is undisputed and who is not aligned with Tuanku Muhriz is Undang Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah.

Mubarak and his allies have been attempting since April to invoke provisions under the state constitution to remove Tuanku Muhriz and install Tunku Nadzaruddin as ruler.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Remains Negri Sembilan Ruler As AGC Declares April Proclamation Invalid

It remains unclear how the Negeri Sembilan government intends to respond to the gazettes. The Menteri Besar’s Office said Datuk Ismail Lasim was not involved in the state’s customary affairs.

Dispute Continues To Affect State Administration

The dispute has resulted in a prolonged deadlock that has also affected the state administration.

Last month, the state secretary gazetted the dismissal of all members of Ismail’s state executive council after Tuanku Muhriz withdrew his consent to their appointments over their support for Mubarak’s faction.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

The validity of that gazette has been challenged by the former executive council members, who argue that the state constitution requires the Yang di-Pertuan Besar to act on the advice of the Menteri Besar, which they claim was not sought in this case.

At press time, Ismail continues to administer the state government on his own.

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