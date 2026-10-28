Kedah Cop In Viral Ipoh Hit And Run Escapes Death Penalty, Jailed Over Student’s Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Senior police officer Deputy Superintendent Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to an amended charge over the death of Form Five student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie in December 2023.

Mohd Nazri, 47, was initially charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, an offence that carries the death penalty.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the charge was amended at the end of the prosecution’s case before the accused pleaded guilty.

The High Court in Ipoh amended the charge to causing death without intent under Section 304(b) of the same code at the end of the prosecution’s case.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to the amended charge before High Court judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh.

The court ordered Mohd Nazri to serve his prison sentence from 15 December 2023, the date he was arrested.

What happened to Muhammad Zaharif?

Mohd Nazri was charged on 18 December 2023 over the death of Zaharif, who was 17 at the time.

The charge stated that Mohd Nazri had caused the teenager’s death while knowing that his actions could potentially result in death.

The incident allegedly occurred at the intersection of Jalan Taman Jati 1 and Jalan Pekeliling Meru Indah, near SMK Jati in the Kinta district of Perak.

The alleged offence took place between 11.45am and 12.32pm on 15 December 2023.

Why was the murder charge amended?

The original charge against Mohd Nazri was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Following the prosecution’s case, the judge found that there was a prima facie case against the accused for an offence under Section 304(b), which concerns causing death without intent.

The court then amended the charge accordingly, and Mohd Nazri pleaded guilty to the revised charge.

The change meant that he was no longer facing the original murder charge carrying the death penalty.

Mohd Nazri, who previously served at the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, was subsequently sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Viral Hit and Run

The incident sparked outrage when it hit social media at the time, as it initially drew attention as a fatal hit-and-run, after the car reportedly sped away following the collision while a crowd gathered at the scene.

Zaharif’s sister, Nur Zawani, later told reporters that the driver had returned to the scene but did not help her brother, who was still gasping for breath.

She claimed that the driver’s wife had approached the family to apologise instead.

Zaharif’s sister, a trained nurse, rushed to the scene and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but the teenager died from severe chest and abdominal injuries.

His death sparked public outrage, with posters demanding justice appearing around Ipoh. His family also appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward to help establish what had happened.

The case took a dramatic turn when the Attorney-General’s Chambers announced that there was sufficient evidence to charge the senior police officer with murder.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.