Indonesians Urged To Fly Directly To Saudi Arabia For Hajj, Umrah

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Indonesians performing the Hajj and Umrah have been advised against transiting through neigbouring countries like Malaysia and Singapore, with the government encouraging them to take direct flights from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia instead.

According to Tribun News, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Hajj, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, said the recommendation was aimed at strengthening the domestic economy while ensuring the safety of pilgrims, following the tension in the Middle East.

“Regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia remains safe for Umrah pilgrims. The Foreign Ministry has also confirmed that the situation is fine. As of this moment, Umrah activities are proceeding as usual,” Dahnil was quoted as saying.

Dahnil also expressed his appreciation to the Saudi Arabian government for its close cooperation in facilitating Umrah pilgrimages for Indonesian worshippers.

He said the government wanted to ensure that all pilgrims could perform their religious obligations properly and return home safely.

Indonesia Urges 70,000 Umrah Pilgrims Transiting Through Malaysia, Singapore To Fly Direct

To improve service quality, Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj will continue coordinating with Umrah travel organisers under the Association of Umrah Travel Organisers (PPIU), airlines and airport operators.

The move is intended to ensure smoother Umrah operations while maximising the benefits for pilgrims and Indonesia’s domestic economy.

Meanwhile, Dahnil said around 70,000 Indonesian Umrah pilgrims use connecting flights via Malaysia and Singapore, with the Indonesian government encouraging them to fly directly from their home country using national carriers Lion Air or Garuda Indonesia.

“The number of pilgrims transiting through Malaysia and Singapore is quite significant, at around 70,000. Redirecting them to national airlines would also help our domestic economy. We must support our two national carriers, Lion Air and Garuda,” he said.

To support the policy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj is encouraging Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air to improve the quality of their Umrah flight services.

The government has also called on airport operator Angkasa Pura to support improvements in flight services to ensure pilgrims enjoy more comfortable and efficient journeys.

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