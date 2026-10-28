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Deepavali Cleaning Frenzy In Full Swing – Malaysians Share Funny Stories, Even Dogs Get Scrubbed
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Deepavali Cleaning Frenzy In Full Swing – Malaysians Share Funny Stories, Even Dogs Get Scrubbed

Threads users share hilarious accounts of festive preparations, from reorganising entire wardrobes to a neighbour bathing their dog four times in a week.

by
October 28, 2026
Eshvar/TRP/Shahril/TRP
In Brief
  • Deepavali cleaning season is in full swing, with Malaysian mothers ordering top-to-bottom makeovers, including behind TVs and refrigerators.
  • The cleaning frenzy extends to wardrobes, wall-mounted TVs, and even beds, leaving no corner unchecked before the festival.
  • Pets are not spared either, with one neighbour's dog reportedly bathed four times in a single week ahead of Deepavali.

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When it comes to mothers, ethnicity makes little difference. Whether Malay, Chinese, Indian or any other race, one thing remains universal: when a festive celebration approaches, the entire house is suddenly due for a top-to-bottom makeover.

Don’t believe it? Just take a scroll through Threads.

With Deepavali around the corner, Threads user @mamarang09 asked whether Indian children were holding up alright as the Festival of Lights drew closer.

“Indians, hang in there, okay? Have you wiped behind the TV and refrigerator because Mum told you to? Has the washing machine been cleaned yet?” the user asked.

Judging by the replies, the answer was pretty much what anyone familiar with festive-season cleaning would expect.

From refolding every piece of clothing in the wardrobe to putting up new curtains and scrubbing the roof, nothing appeared to be off-limits in preparation for Deepavali.

One user, @aadhi.prakash_b, said they had already refolded and rearranged virtually their entire wardrobe, including clothes, trousers, underwear, socks, towels and jackets.

View on Threads

“I have taken everything out, folded and rearranged all my clothes, trousers, underwear, socks, towels, jackets, and so on, as instructed. I’m afraid guests might accidentally open my wardrobe in my bedroom upstairs,” the user replied.

Of course, during festive seasons, it is not enough for the house to look clean — even the wardrobe must be ready for a surprise inspection.

Another user, @cuhynne, said the cleaning frenzy had extended beyond houses and furniture to pets.

View on Threads

They shared that they had seen their Indian neighbour’s child bathing their dog repeatedly in the lead-up to Deepavali.

“Yesterday, I saw my neighbour’s child bathing their dog. This week alone, I’ve seen Bruno get a bath four times. That boy’s fur is going to be so shiny by the time the festival arrives,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @kanth_raj said the cleaning went beyond furniture, with even wall-mounted televisions having to be taken down from their brackets to make way for a thorough scrub — a level of festive preparation that might be taking things a little bit too far.

“Had to take the TV down from its wall bracket too,” the user wrote, ending the post with a crying emoji.

View on Threads

Another user, @revathi05, shared that even the bed in their bedroom was not spared from their mother’s Deepavali cleaning checklist.

“Just finished dismantling the bed and wiping underneath it,” the user wrote.

View on Threads

From hidden corners behind refrigerators to wardrobes that no guest may ever open, and even dogs getting multiple baths a week, this Threads discussion shows how festive preparations can turn an ordinary household into a full-scale cleaning operation.

And if your mother has ever made you clean somewhere nobody has looked at in months, you probably do not need an explanation. It’s just Deepavali is coming.

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