Crocodile Spotted In Bagan Lalang Beach, Public Advised To Stay Away
A crocodile lurking near a Sepang beach resort has prompted a police warning to keep away from the shoreline, as a separate crocodile attack in Sarawak leaves a family grieving.
Credit: Pantai Bagan Lalang/FB & Petit Go
In Brief
- A crocodile was spotted at Bagan Lalang beach in Sepang, with police advising the public to stay away from the shoreline.
- A 14-year-old boy in Sarawak was fatally attacked by a crocodile while helping his uncle load oil palm fruits into a boat.