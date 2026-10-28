Crocodile Spotted In Bagan Lalang Beach, Public Advised To Stay Away

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The public has been advised to stay away from the shoreline at Bagan Lalang beach in Sungai Pelek, Sepang, after a crocodile was spotted in the waters.

In the viral video clip, a crocodile could be seen frolicking amid the waves in the sea.

Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said police were alerted by members of the public on 25 October to a crocodile sighting close to a beach resort.

He added that police will coordinate with the relevant authorities to resolve the matter and keep the public safe.

Teen boy dies in Kuching after crocodile attack

Recently, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by a crocodile in Sungai Plaie, Ulu Sebuyau, in Sarawak.

On 26 October, Mohd Nordin Mohd Othman was helping his uncle load oil palm fruits into a boat when a crocodile dragged him into the water.

A search and rescue operation commenced on Tuesday morning (27 Oct), involving four boats and about 40 personnel from various agencies and members of the public.

Villagers from Kampung Tuba reported spotting a crocodile believed to be carrying something in its mouth at about 6pm.

Acting on this information, some villagers returned to the area and discovered the victim’s body at about 8pm on 27 October. The body is believed to have been regurgitated by the crocodile. The body was sent to Simunjan Hospital for further action.

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