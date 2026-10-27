Wee Wants More – MCA Demanding More Seats In Melaka

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MCA’s push for a bigger seat allocation in the upcoming Melaka state election is far from over, with the party signalling that it will stand firm in demanding more seats despite holding discussions with Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership.

This came after MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the party had yet to reach an agreement on seat negotiations following a meeting with BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in Kuala Lumpur last night.

The meeting, held at around 11pm on Monday at the direction of BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, ended at around 1am on Tuesday.

The Ayer Hitam MP said the discussion was conducted in a calm and cordial atmosphere, without any arguments, but cautioned against calling its outcome as positive as described by Zahid.

“Both sides need to continue their discussions, and I hope we can make a breakthrough within the next day or two,” he said in a social media post, accompanying it with a screenshot of a news report quoting Zahid as saying that talks between BN and MCA had ended positively.

The MCA president said the party had consistently preferred to resolve differences through consultation and dialogue, adding that his party believed in presenting facts, reasoning and engaging in civil discourse.

“Regarding Ahmad Zahid’s description of the outcome as ‘positive’, I believe we are still some distance from achieving that objective. It would be premature to describe the outcome as positive at this stage,” he said.

Wee added that any decision on MCA’s next course of action and its final position in the Melaka state election would be deliberated and decided collectively by the party’s central leadership.

Zahid had earlier described the negotiations between BN and MCA as having ended positively.



However, he said any decision reached during the meeting would only be announced by Ab Rauf, who is also BN’s election director for the Melaka state election.

“The meeting with the MCA president, the Barisan Nasional secretary-general and the Melaka Chief Minister has shown positive progress.

“I cannot announce it as the Melaka Chief Minister has been given the mandate to make the announcement. Please direct any follow-up questions to him,” Zahid was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

MCA has voiced dissatisfaction with its seat allocation for the state polls, with the party seeking a greater share of seats to contest under the BN banner – after only allocated two seats two contest in the upcoming Melaka state election.

The two seats are Machap Jaya and Klebang, both of which were won by MCA in the 2021 Melaka state election. However, MCA contested seven seats in that election, during which BN won 21 of the 28 seats it contested.

This time around, BN has allocated 18 seats to Umno and one seat to MIC while only contesting 21 out of the 28 seats available.

Wee led MCA leaders in a walkout during BN’s candidate announcement at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) last Saturday.

Nomination day for the 16th Melaka state election is scheduled for 31 Oct, followed by early voting on 10 Nov and polling day on 14 Nov.

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

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