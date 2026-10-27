RON95 Scare: Perodua Owner Says Petrol Wrecked Car, RM1,346 Bill

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A Threads user says her Perodua broke down after she filled up RON95 at a petrol station in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

In a post on Monday (26 October), user daughterofrahman tagged the petrol company and asked it to respond. She said her car is just over a year old with the owner claiming Perodua itself had confirmed the petrol contained water.

She attached a BUDI MADANI transaction record showing a RM113.57 RON95 refill on 6 Oct at 9.17pm. She paid RM50, and the remaining RM63.57 was covered under BUDI95.

The post also included a Perodua service centre invoice dated 24 October for RM1,346.10. It covers replacing the fuel pump and spark plugs and cleaning the fuel tank.

The workshop notes say the car was hard to start and that a petrol problem was suspected. The invoice does not mention water.

A third image shows two jerrycans holding liquids of different colours. The post does not explain what the photo shows.

Station staff refused to issue a receipt for her last refill, even after she showed her refill history on BUDI MADANI. The owner plans to lodge a police report and seek compensation from the company.

More Cases Across Several States

Similar complaints began in the north earlier this month. On 4 October, several motorists in Penang claimed on social media that their vehicles developed problems, including failing to start, after refuelling.

By 8 October, Penang’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office (KPDN) office had received 33 complaints involving 30 petrol stations.

Drivers in Kedah and Perak also reported breakdowns after filling up with RON95 at petrol stations in those states.

On 16 October, KPDN Kelantan said it was investigating a complaint from a motorist whose vehicle was damaged after refuelling at a petrol station in Tanah Merah.

In Selangor, KPDN was investigating 10 official complaints as of 17 October. Reported symptoms included abnormal engine noises, jerking, loss of power, engines failing to start and burnt engine valves.

The two petrol companies named in the complaints in the north of Peninsular Malaysia say their fuel is clean. One of them said its RON95 complied with required product specifications and that no contamination, including water, was detected in fuel sold at its stations.

Both companies have said they are cooperating with KPDN.

KPDN Collects Samples For Lab Analysis

On 5 October, Kedah KPDN inspected 11 petrol stations in Alor Setar, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Petani and Kulim. Preliminary checks using manual dipping and automatic tank gauge systems detected no water in the storage tanks at all 11 sites.

In Penang, tests using Water Finding Paste on both RON95 tanks at a Batu Kawan station showed no colour change, which would indicate water. Perak KPDN also found no signs of water at six stations in Ipoh, Taiping and Kuala Kangsar.

Kedah KPDN said the preliminary findings were not conclusive. Samples were sent to the Department of Chemistry, and the operators sent samples to their own oil companies’ laboratories.

In Selangor, KPDN seized 27 cans of RON95 samples from seven stations. It also issued a notice under Section 32 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, requiring station owners to submit information and business documents.

Investigators are also checking the supply chain, from distribution depots to the tankers that deliver fuel to stations.

Selangor KPDN advised affected users to keep their official refuelling receipts and workshop inspection reports. Consumers who suffered losses can also file claims with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia, which hears claims of up to RM50,000.

Kelantan KPDN said it will take further action if the analysis confirms the petrol was mixed with water.

READ MORE: Drivers Paid For Petrol But Their Cars Died Anyway, And Now They Want Answers

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